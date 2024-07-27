Nostalgic Lookback: Charmed (1998-2006)

The WB’s iconic fantasy hit ‘Charmed’ follows three sisters who discover that they are powerful witches. Each sister has their gift: Prue (and later, Paige) can move things with her mind, Piper can freeze people, and Phoebe can see the future. With their magic now free to use after being magically bound as children, they take on the role of the ‘Charmed Ones’; the witches destined to protect innocents and fight off evil.

With any great show, comes its flaws. Evil only exists in San Francisco, the three witches ARE the most powerful in the world, and obviously, they always win. Or do they? There’s an interesting departure after controversy behind the scenes when one of the sisters die and is replaced, proving that even the main characters can die.

However, as a 1997 baby (yeah, I know), it was my first glimpse of witches who weren’t green, had warts on their noses, or ate children. So naturally, being interested in witchcraft and the like I ate it all up. The three main women are strong, independent, and navigate life on their terms. Yes, they might be witches, and yes, they might have people literally popping in to kill them, but they also manage a household, a nightclub, full-time jobs, marriage, demon boyfriends, and eventually motherhood.

’Charmed’ is one of those shows that you watch if it’s on, even though you’ve already seen it. It was good for its time and still shines brightly. If you’re looking for something witchy and whimsical to binge, I’d recommend ‘Charmed’. But please remember, it was the 1990s, and the CGI wasn’t good.