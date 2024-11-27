My favourite Queer Artist – Pale Waves

The career of Manchester band Pale Waves is very much split in two halves. Starting out as an 80’s inspired indie pop outfit, the four-piece have since transitioned into a rage of female pop-punk energy that Paramore, noted as one of their inspirations, championed to the mainstream in the mid 2000’s. While there is absolutely no denying that Pale Waves’ debut album My Mind Makes Noises features some absolutely enormous bangers, they were always understandably overshadowed by labelmates The 1975. As a result, their switch in musical style really helped them to carve out a true identity with their music, therefore it is quite fitting that Who Am I? is the title of their second album in more ways than one.

With lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie coming out as gay since My Mind Makes Noises, with Ciara Doran identifying as trans/non-binary, this theme of identity is also now key to their lyrical themes. Tomorrow is a powerful anthem that tackles the theme of discovering and experiencing day-to-day life as an LGBT person, with the repeated lyrics of “Won’t you stay alive/Give it one more try?” serving as a potent message that speaks directly to the band’s significant young, queer fanbase. Pale Waves are also certainly not afraid to feature queer themes in songs that cover matters that relate to anyone. She’s My Religion is a classic example of a love song that can fit into anyone’s romantic playlist, it just focuses on two women rather than being pressured to succumb to traditional ideals.

The band’s third studio album, 2022’s Unwanted, instead delves into themes of harmful jealousy, depression, and suicide. Yet a sense of defiance is almost always present, and this is what sets Pale Waves apart from their contemporaries. They truly are pop-punk icons for the 2020s.