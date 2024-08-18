Wham!‘s 1983 hit ‘Club Tropicana’ instantly extends an invitation to somewhere far off, opening with the late George Michael singing ‘Let me take you to the place / Where membership’s a smiling face’. Of course, we, as the listener, take George Michael’s hand and let him lead us to this wonderful vacation destination, where he reveals that “Drinks are free”, and “Fun and sunshine, there’s enough for everyone”. If there ever was a song that immediately transports you to the moment you get off a plane and the heat blasts you immediately in the face, it is this 80’s classic.

Before Michael begins singing, the song opens with the sound of crickets, just as you would hear in any hot country, and the sound of somebody opening and closing a car door, their footsteps fading into a cacophony of cheers and whoops, as if we have walked into a busy pool area at a hotel resort. The track’s use of trumpets, maraca-like percussion, and piano keys that sound like the kind played when you are dining in a hotel restaurant all combine to provide the experience of a holiday through your headphones.

The lyrics themselves directly reference “Tropicana’s heat”, a suntan, soft white sandals and a blue lagoon, all of these, of course, relating to a stay in a warm country. When listening to ‘Club Tropicana’, the listener is instantly teleported to a hard-earned sun lounger, with the smell of suncream filling the air and the splash of the pool in the distance. For just a few minutes, you too can be at this wonderful ‘Club Tropicana’, sipping on an ice-cold cocktail and slathering aloe vera on your sunburn.

After giving us a whistlestop tour of what this place can offer the listener, Michael commands ‘Pack your bags / and leave tonight’. Although it makes us come crashing back to Earth, realising we are not really sunbathing around a pool, it might just be enough to convince many of us to go ahead and book the real thing!