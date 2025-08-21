What I loved about George Daniel and Charli XCX’s wedding.

Let me set the scene for you, I had just turned 20 and for our birthdays my sibling and I received tickets to see Charli XCX. As a No.1 “angel” and fan of the ‘Vroom Vroom’ singer, I had the time of my life. When the song ‘Apple’ played, the whole crowd danced in unison and cheered as her fiancé at the time (George Daniel), who fans had long awaited to see on the big screen at her concert, danced to the song. It was a real demonstration of their friendship and support for each other’s work. And if you’re anyone like me, you’ve also watched her entire Boiler Room set regularly where her fiancé supports and DJs her chart-topping music. Their support for each other is admirable and it was truly beautiful as a fan to see her wedding to George with their families present in Hackney.

I think about (the dress) all the time…

Charli posted on her TikTok, hopping on trends, getting many fans talking about her outfit for the occasion. The wedding dress was a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora mini which draped satin-like fabric over a fitted, flattering corseted top. Although it was a traditional bridal look with a veil and bouquet, she quickly put on her signature sunglasses to contrast with the bridal Jimmy Choos she was wearing. Vivienne Westwood is a perfect designer for artists like Charli. The brand has become a staple for many fashionable brides over the years, with Sophie Habboo’s gorgeous courthouse look in the same dress. However, the interesting thing about this dress is that it fits the bride that wears it, taking on a different edginess on an artist like Charli XCX— something that is present in many designs by Vivienne Westwood, who adds elements of grunge, excellent tailoring, and craftsmanship.

As a fan, I must say I expected some sort of rave-like wedding in my head. But now, having observed the casualness of this style of wedding, it makes complete sense. The album BRAT is not just a rave anthem album, but rather has depth linking to the ideas of turning 30 and being a woman in a long-term relationship— which the singer is relating to her own life and thoughts.

Rumours have swirled for months about whether they wed in secret or were planning their wedding in Italy. All in good time, the singer has also described how conventionality and settling down is somewhat attractive. Yet to her, it still seems to be an injustice to her career. Thus, George’s and her support for one another came to a pinnacle when getting married, especially combined with the somewhat nonchalant wedding style.

Both George Daniel of The 1975 and Charli XCX lit up the steps of Hackney Town Hall. They coordinated perfectly and matched each other’s vibe completely on the day. So, not only did they complement each other on their special day but they complement each other as people in a relationship. One thing I hope is that they do party it out with their friends and family! A post-wedding rave, anyone?