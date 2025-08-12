Music Video Review: Chappell Roan – The Subway

100 % 100 Transcendal A raw and unique presentation of queer heartbreak. 10

10

“Chappell Roan at Hollywood Palladium” by Justin Higuchi/CC BY2.0

The last day of July saw the release of the extremely popular single ‘The Subway’, anticipated by fans since she first performed it in 2024. Their patience was rewarded on the 1st of August with a music video that is equal parts gut-wrenching and fantastical, a trademark of the artist. Both the song and accompanying video have continued Roan’s trend of topping charts, featuring at #1 on Spotify and Youtube’s trending pages respectively within 24 hours of their release. But how did Roan manage to create a video that not only met expectations for the fan-favourite, but exceeded them?

If there is one thing Chappell knows, it is her audience. The loudly lesbian pop-singer does not shy away from the scary ‘L’ word that is so often demonised in the industry (and society), and because of that has become the unofficial face of modern gay-pop since her rise to fame. In ‘The Subway’, Roan demonstrates this bold authenticity with a concept that is as unique as it is relatable for queer youth (I know, hear me out). The narrative is set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of New York City, a representation of a conformist, heteronormative society. The narrator and her lover immediately stand out as what can only be described as hair-covered monsters. Hair directly represents Roan’s lesbianism; a societally viewed feminine trait (and what could be more feminine than a woman being with a woman?), but exaggerated to a point that it appears abnormal and strange to general society, and this, of course, refers to the romantic aspect of a sapphic relationship.

Just like the devastating lyrics imply, the main focus of the video is loss. Not only romantic loss is explored, but also loss of identity, loss of direction. The contrast between the heaviness of these themes and the almost comically absurdist visuals on-screen, coupled with a gorgeously vivid use of colour, create a whirlwind of emotions that perfectly reflect the pain, joy, and total melodrama of queer relationships.

Perhaps it was misguided to say Chappell Roan knows her audience; the artist knows herself, and knows how to articulate her feelings in a way that is somehow refreshingly unique, but also deeply resonant. With references that range from Rapunzel to Shakespeare’s Ophelia, and a slew of hidden New York Easter eggs, ‘The Subway‘ is definitely one that deserves multiple watches this summer.

‘The Subway’ is available to listen to now on all major streaming platforms via Island Records