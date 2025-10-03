‘The Art of Loving’ Review: Olivia Dean’s much-needed new release

80 % 80 Much-Needed 8

2025 has been the year of Olivia Dean. The 26-year-old, London-born singer has recently released her much anticipated second album, The Art of Loving. In 2019, Dean released her first EP, OK Love You Bye, which secured her a contract with EMI. The EP, featuring songs such as ‘OK Love You Bye’ and ‘Reason To Stay’, has amassed millions of streams. Dean stood out for her soulful voice and tone that falls somewhere between pop and R&B. Her first studio album, Messy, was released in 2023 and includes ‘Dive’ and ‘The Hardest Part’ which remain just as popular now as they did upon their release. In February of this year, Dean released her single ‘It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be’ for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Michael Morris, 2025) which brought her music to the attention of listeners across the globe and cemented her position as one of the quickest growing artists of the past few years.

In May, her next single ‘Nice To Each Other’ was released, reaching sixth place in the UK charts. Along with her stripped-back yet chic music video, ‘Nice To Each Other’ began the buzz for Dean’s second album, giving us a taste of her bouncy rhythms and smooth vocals.

‘Man I Need’ was then released in August, just over a month before the The Art of Loving‘s release. This single placed second in the UK charts, and rightfully so. If you have not had this song on repeat then what’ve you been doing? Its rhythmic piano and simple drum beat perfectly accompanies Dean’s voice. The repetition of post-chorus “Talk to me, talk to me, be the man that I need baby” is simply addictive.

Dean’s lyrics are understated. Many of her songs discuss love and relationships, flitting between wanting a boyfriend, a “man”, and the desire for independence and freedom. She explores the complicated nuances of dating in a modern era. ‘Something Inbetween’ has quickly become one of my favourite songs on the album. The chorus “I’m not his, I’m not hers, I’m not your all or nothing, I’m more” is incredibly empowering. This song speaks to this want for mutual respect within a relationship combined with an unwavering understanding of self-worth, something that is often forgotten in romance.

‘Loud’ is one of the more devastating ballads on this album. It highlights the breakdown of relationships when intimacy takes precedence over communication and genuine connection. This song shows Olivia Dean’s range and spotlights her vocal capabilities. There is also something very “James Bond” about this song; it reminds me of Billie Eilish’s Bond theme song ‘No Time to Die’. Perhaps there’s a place for Dean in these grander arenas of music in the future?

With the release of this album, Dean announced ‘The Art of Loving Live’ tour which is set to take place in 2026. It begins in the UK with eight sold-out shows before moving to Europe and ending in Australia and New Zealand. Dean is often credited for her live performances. Accompanied by a minimalistic stage, her presence is charming and her style is effortless. Her vocals are just as spectacular live, and she never fails to impress with her iconic tambourine.

The second studio album from Olivia Dean is exactly what the people needed. Another energetic and occasionally tender collection of relatable songs that work perfectly as the background to a slow Sunday morning or the centrepiece to a Friday night party playlist.

Olivia Dean’s ‘The Art of Loving’ is out now via Capitol Records and is available to stream on all major platforms.