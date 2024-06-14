TV Gone Too Soon… Crashing (2016)

In 2016, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Crashing’ was released on Netflix; the criminally underrated younger sister of her infamous series ‘Fleabag’. In this show, Waller-Bridge, as always, draws hilarity from the beautiful oddities of the human experience, creating yet another masterpiece of comedy. Yet, despite winning Best Breakthrough Talent for the show in the 2017 British Academy Television Craft Awards, ‘Crashing’ never received its well-deserved second series.

My friend introduced me to the show when I was in sixth form and since then I have forced pretty much everyone I know to watch it with me. With only six episodes, it is nearly impossible not to binge-watch the entire series in one go (as I have done about a dozen times). Despite there being no beloved sexy priest, there is no doubt in my mind, that this show would have been just as popular as ‘Fleabag’, had it been given more series. With scene after scene of beautifully crafted intimacy explored through ingenious wit and humour, “Crashing” has the undeniable mark of Waller-Bridge’s incomparable penmanship. I am yet to find another scriptwriter who illustrates the human condition with such beautiful comedy, and even if the show had been given ten more seasons and all the awards in television, I would still consider it to be underrated.