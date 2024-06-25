My Summer Comfort TV Series: Desperate Housewives

A series that takes place on an idyllic suburban street where the sun never fails to greet you in the morning. White picket fences frame stunning large 4-bedroom houses with beautifully kept gardens. Neighbours share cooking ingredients and invite you around for a game of poker each week. The sound of children playing is never too far away- just keep a lookout for when the game of catch gets too close to your Porsche! Dinner parties are always on the monthly calendar which is where you’ll show off your latest crème brulee recipe whilst adorning your best pearls. You’ll be asked to bring good conversation and your finest chardonnay, and on rare occasions, it might be required of you to bury a dead body that very evening.

Yes, the price of living includes helping your neighbour conceal a murder; living next to a family that keeps their son jailed in the basement; discovering that your close friend is probably having an affair with their teenage gardener; and your boyfriend has done time in prison for a murder that he can’t remember. Oh and that guy that lives next door? He has a body kept in a toy box buried beneath his pool. He also may have chopped off the fingers of your other neighbour. The one that swears he murdered her sister. But with all of that put to one side, you’ll get lifelong friends as you age towards retirement *double thumbs-up*.

I actually first watched ‘Desperate Housewives’ when I was around 10 years old. Which, if you’ve seen the show you’ll know that it’s majorly inappropriate to watch at such a young age but boy did I love it! What makes this show my comfort watch is that it’s visually attractive with an edge of mystery. There are always multiple storylines at any given time and Marc Cherry has done a beautiful job at getting them to work together. Watching the show as an adult means that I’m understanding more of what’s happening whilst clearly seeing the links form with each event. This has inspired me with my writing and was perhaps one of my early influences with story-telling. It’s satisfying being able to re-watch a show and not entirely remember the plot. It’s like watching it for the first time all over again and isn’t that the dream for beloved shows, films and books?

All episodes of ‘Desperate Housewives’ are currently streaming in the UK on Disney+.

