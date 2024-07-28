Pretty Woman The Musical at the Mayflower Theatre Southampton!

For a movie as iconic as Pretty Woman, the responsibility of bringing the story to the world of musical theatre is a pretty huge task. How could you replicate the exact ingredients that made the film the success that it is? The chemistry of Julia Roberts and Richard Gear is cemented in the books. However, the cast and crew of Pretty Woman The Musical did a gorgeous job of taking the story and making it their own. Introducing a new main character, comedy skits, breaking the fourth wall and a cracking soundtrack allowed the show a new lease of life, and trending audio possibilities (wink).

Household names who appeared in the show were Ore Oduba as Happy Man/Mr Thompson and Oliver Savile as Edward. Rebekah Bryant made her debut as Vivian when Amber Davies had to pull out due to illness.

Can I just say…incredible vocals displayed by all on-stage characters! It takes only the elite to perform in theatres eight shows a week and hearing this in person was goosebump-inducing.

The star of the show, however, and my personal favourite was hotel porter Giulio, played by Noah Harrison. He provided most of the show’s comical moments with his ability to arrive whenever needed and join in with the girls. Breaking the traditionally self-composed bellhop character to match the energy of those around him. On every occasion that Giulio arrived on stage it would never fail to leave me smiling. He held a lot of the fun of the show and was a real winner with the audience.

Much like Giulio, Ore Oduba’s character was a loveable addition to the classic story. He won over the audience when he appeared as Happy Man and then again as Mr Thompson. Frequently changing roles like Miss Rabbit- and boy did he do this well! Ore’s ability to not only sing incredibly but also command the audience’s attention with his fourth wall looks made the show gloriously charming. Happy Man/Mr Thompson wasn’t too dissimilar to an angel whereby he was in the right place at the right time and knew things about the characters- which quite frankly should’ve freaked them out more than it did!

In terms of the story itself, fans of Pretty Woman will be satisfied to know that signature scenes from the movie were recreated time and time again. They stuck to the film without stretching too much of the creative licence.

For viewers wanting to see the show with young teens, you’ll be pleased to know that love scenes were done respectfully and not in cringe-worthy detail.

Overall a joyous night celebrating the classic that is Pretty Woman. Highly recommended for fans of the film that love a bit of theatre!