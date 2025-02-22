You Motherclucker: Fried Chicken in Films and Television

Fried chicken is a valuable commodity for almost any university student struggling their way through their degree, and it seems that the modern media has a habit of art imitating life in this case. Some of the most dramatic scenes and moments in television happen within the confounds of this greasy haven, and it’s safe to say not every custodian wants fries with that. Below, I’ll look at some of the most important examples of this student delight in television, films, literature and even music, and peel back the crispy seasoned goodness to explore how truly essential the humble chicken shop can really be. So vegans, vegetarians and Chicken Run lovers beware, where we are going there ain’t no scented lemon wipes.

Los Pollos Hermanos: Breaking Bad

So popular it inspired a real-life imitation, Los Pollos Hermanos is the brain-child of Gustavo Fring and Max Arcienega, ‘The Chicken Brothers’ serves up a healthy dose of classic fried chicken, American special platters and their famed four-egg omelettes. Their advert makes them sound damn appealing to be fair. “The finest ingredients are brought together with love and care, then slow-cooked to perfection. Yes, the old ways are still best at Los Pollos Hermanos. But don’t take my word for it. One taste, and you’ll know.” One thing to note though- Los Pollos does tend to have it’s fair share of crime and illegal activity. Frings’s criminal empire is founded on salted fries and Denver Omelettes, and with fourteen locations through the Southwest of the USA, his criminal empire grows with those chicken sales. But if you can look past the money laundering, violence and general criminal activity, then settle down in the old ways and enjoy food that truly is to die for.

“Minny don’t burn chicken”: The Help

Undoubtedly a sobering film in places, The Help is still chock full of some brilliant and comic moments and this is one of the best examples of it. When Minny (Octavia Spencer) finds herself in conversation with Celia (Jessica Chastain) about her delicious dinners, it’s a touching and tender moment. Amidst all the horrible treatment in the film, Celia genuinely appreciates the help Minny is giving her- especially considering she can’t cook for love nor money. Her husband Johnny doesn’t need to know this though right? What really makes this scene iconic is the absolutely outrageous expression that Octavia Spencer makes when poor Celia suggests that they burn the chicken a little. “Minny don’t burn chicken.” Oh if looks could kill, it’d be a sure winner. Both Chastain and Spencer picked up nominations for Best Supporting Actress, with the latter winning the award and you can see in this scene exactly why they both did. It’s just a wonder they both kept a straight face.