Author in Focus – Hannah Bonam-Young

I am always looking for a new author to read and enjoy. One author that I discovered recently, thanks to a welcome recommendation from my mum, was Hannah Bonam-Young. She is not exactly new to the writing scene but she is new to me.

Hannah Bonam-Young is an author who writes romance novels featuring a cast of diverse, disabled, marginalised, and LGBTQIA+ people where she writes swoon-worthy storylines that blend with the messy, difficult, and unique realities of life. She currently lives with her family near Niagara Falls in Canada on the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe peoples.

Bonam-Young has released five books so far since her career started with a sixth set to be released in September 2025. Her first release was the first instalment in the Next series titled Next of Kin, published in June 2022. She then released the next instalment, titled Next to You, in November of the same year. After releasing these two successful stories, she then began the Out series which includes books titled Out on a Limb (published July 2023). Bonam-Young then tried her hand at writing a novella, which she titled Set the Record Straight, which was also published in July 2023. Her most recent release is the next instalment in the Out series named Out of the Woods published in March 2025. Her next release will be titled People Watching and this is set to be released on 9th September 2025.

I believe that Hannah Bonam-Young deserves recognition as she is an author who touches upon topics that other writers tend to shy away from due to a fear of the reaction from their audience. Bonam-Young chooses to give a voice to those who have different experiences in life, which makes her an author worth loving.

I have really enjoyed reading her books which became obvious to me at the speed that I am getting through them. I have all of the books that she has released so far, and have read four of them, having just finished Out on a Limb.

My favourite would have to be Next of Kin because I can see myself in the characters and their experiences due to experiencing similar situations in my own life. I admire the courage that Warren has to look after his deaf brother, Luke as well as how Chloe chooses to take in her baby sister, Willow, despite a difficult financial situation. As an older sister myself, I understand the desire to protect Willow and Luke that Warren and Chloe exhibit, as I have experienced the same desire towards my younger brother and sister, every day since they were born. Each of Bonam-Young’s novels are strong stories but this one will always stick with me the most due to the content.

I understand that Hannah Bonam-Young consulted with people who have experienced what she is writing about within her novels which is brilliant to know as this shows the passion that she holds for writing and wanting to be factual about what she is exploring in her plots. She discusses this in the author’s notes at the start of each novel. On the topic of her author’s notes, I find it is great that she chooses to provide content warnings so that readers can determine whether or not they will be affected by the story in negative ways.

So, to come to the end of my discussion, I would have to say that Hannah Bonam-Young makes my list of favourite authors of all time because I will definitely be circling back to her books again in the future as well as reading her new release in September.

I would definitely recommend her books to anyone who wants to read realistic love stories which pair nicely with the often confusing and complex realities of the world and a person’s everyday life.