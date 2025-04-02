Why Helen Hardt’s ‘The Blood Bond Saga’ Should Have a TV Adaptation

There are so many books and book series that have been adapted into either film or TV. Some of the series that I have grown up enjoying or enjoy now have already been taken from the page to the screen. Good examples of these would be Harry Potter, The Twilight Saga and the After series. There are all young adult series, but I think that we need more screen adaptations of adult fiction. One series that I discovered was a supernatural book series called The Blood Bond Saga written by Helen Hardt between 2018 and 2019.

This paranormal romance series follows the intense and passionate relationship between Dante Gabriel, a vampire who has recently escaped years of captivity, and Erin Hamilton, a dedicated ER nurse. Their connection is immediate and electrifying, drawing them into a world filled with danger, mystery, and supernatural elements. As the series progresses, Dante and Erin confront numerous challenges, including uncovering secrets from Dante’s past, dealing with emerging supernatural abilities, and facing threats from powerful adversaries. Their journey is marked by a deepening bond and a relentless pursuit of truth and safety in a world where vampires and other supernatural beings exist. The saga is structured into multiple parts, each compiling several instalments: Unchained (Parts 1-3), Unhinged (Parts 4-6), Undaunted (Parts 7-9), Unmasked (Parts 10-12) and Undefeated (Parts 13-15).

I think that this series deserves to be turned into a TV adaptation because Dante and Erin’s story is so compelling and exhilarating to read, so I think that it would be equally as such to watch. This narrative holds so much that would keep an audience entertained and directors could follow the structure that Hardt uses for each other her books. Each of the characters that Hardt has created within this series has so much to offer and I believe that actors and actresses would find them both challenging and interesting to play.

If this series were adapted for TV, each book could perhaps be a season of the show, leaving audiences with the same cliffhangers that readers, wondering what will happen next while they wait for the next part to be released. There aren’t many settings for the novel, so this would make crafting sets much easier, allowing for more detail to be added by set designers, production designers and art directors working on the show.

Turning The Blood Bond Saga into a TV show would allow readers to visualise the characters and the scenes of the story much better. I personally like to try to play the scene out in my head as I am reading and imagine what the characters look like. By seeing actors and actresses portraying the characters on-screen, my imaginative reading process would be made easier and also deepen my appreciation for the story.

So on a final note, The Blood Bond Saga deserves to be adapted to a TV show because this would give audiences that have enjoyed the YA book-to-screen adaptations seen with The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars and Divergent the chance to enjoy a new demographic now that they are older. Furthermore, I think that many adults would enjoy having another story that is tailored for mature audiences, that has the same promising characteristics that the director of adult page-to-screen films and TV series such as the Fifty Shades trilogy, The Silence of the Lambs and Fight Club.