My Favourite Horror film: Kill List

If you managed to catch Ben Wheatley’s atmosphere-heavy Kill List back in 2011, you may be forgiven for not having slept properly since. Oozing with an insomniac essence of pure paranoia, Kill List is a film which puts you in a dazed state of terror that lingers.

Merging social realism with genre elements, it creates a penetrative feeling of home, which makes the horror intensely visceral. The tale of two hit men who take on a high-paying job involving the killing of three men unravels into a terrifying conclusion. It may have a simple plot, but Kill List offers a complex and violent onslaught of a film for which explanation does little justice.

An unconventional indie drama at heart but pitch-black horror at its very soul, Wheatley’s foray into fear proves to be one of the most eerie cinematic experiences in recent memory. As a result, Kill List maintains an unparalleled discomfort, which it seals with one of the most brutally shocking conclusions in cinema. As British horror goes, it’s The Wicker Man for the 21st century.

Watch the Trailer here, via YouTube: