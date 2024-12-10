Wicked: A Spellbinding Cinematic Triumph

100 % 100 A spellbinding cinematic triumph (with 9 million tulips?!) 10

A successful adaptation of a musical into a film is no mean feat. In my opinion, it is quite the risk to attempt to capture the magic that a theatre show exudes and make it into a blockbuster without losing the energy of the performances or using really bad CGI (the 2019 Cats film speaks for itself). But when this kind of adaptation is executed, it can feel like our most colourful imaginations have been manifested into a visual world that we could never even dream of.

A new musical-to-film adaptation has hit the cinemas and its promo has completely taken over everything from TikTok feeds to Primark stores to special-edition Starbucks drinks. Wicked, an adaptation of the original broadway musical of the same name, was first adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. I went to see Wicked the day after it was released, and all I can say is that it was nothing short of a masterpiece. Coming into this film experience, I was already a fan of the Wicked universe and its original music, which I had no doubt would be honoured through the modern renditions from such talented vocalists. But to say that this film exceeded all my expectations would truly be an understatement. Now I know what you may be thinking: “how could a musical with witches, munchkins and talking animals be entertaining, let alone have any depth?”. To that I would proudly say that this film is not just a whimsical adventure by means of song and dance, but it is a journey of self-discovery, through friendship and through growth into one’s individual power. The message that is communicated in this film is not only heart-wrenching but also incredibly relevant to political climates we are all familiar with these days. The chemistry between the ensemble is magical, not to mention the incredible world-building that this team executed, and it was nearly all practical (9 million tulips? Give them a raise!). Whilst there are slight flaws in its colour-grading, the film is very visually pleasing, from its incredible costume design to the fun choreography. And the fact that most of the songs were sung live just makes it that much more impressive. It is safe to say that I have gone through the entire film soundtrack multiple times a week since I saw it, and it truly never gets old: all hail Stephen Schwartz.

I would recommend that everyone go give this film a watch, preferably with a loved one that can share the ride with you. Wicked will leave you with a musical spring in your step, but will also leave you feeling empowered to use your voice for the greater good. Remember to never trust the man behind the curtain!

Wicked is still showing in theatres, and you can watch the trailer here: