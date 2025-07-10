Nostalgic News: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was released 20 years ago!

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory is a familiar tale to children across the UK and the rest of the world. First published in 1964, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory was the second of Roald Dahl’s books to enter the canon of children’s literature (the first being James and the Giant Peach). The story was first translated onto screen in Mel Stuart’s 1971 musical adaptation, which quickly became a cult classic. However, the 2005 reboot of the tale marks a notable departure from the fresh-faced, innocent children’s book. Director Tim Burton, renowned for his unique, dark style, bordering on the grotesque, shines a light on the darker subtext of the story. Instead of being portrayed as laughable caricatures, the children (with the exception of Charlie) are shown to be the monstrous result of a society driven by carnal pleasures, technology and ruthless ambition. In this way, the film serves as entertainment to both children and adults by staying close to the original story while conveying it from a darker perspective. This unique take on a classic tale accompanied by Danny Elfman’s criminally underrated soundtrack fully deserves each of the many awards it has won.

Watch the trailer for Burton’s beloved retelling below, via YouTube: