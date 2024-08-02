Review: Millie Manders and the Shut Up- Wake Up, Shut Up, Work

Like all the best music, Millie Manders slaps you the minute you press play. Like really hard. Thunderous guitar riffs dominate the whole record, but the punch at the beginning of opener ‘Angry Side’ feels profound- a statement of intent that sets the bar for the energy levels high for the rest of the record. Millie Manders & Co. mean serious business.

Despite being a predominantly rock record, Manders leans into rap-esque rhythm on the verses on ‘Shut Your Mouth’, a playful exploration of fast-paced word play that gives it a mischievous edge, before launching back into the aggressive tones that characterise this record so well. The short-of-breath approach to the verses on this track are interesting, they feel like a pause for air in between the hard-hitting choruses, but Manders refuses to breathe. Relentless energy.

Manders wants to be heard. Whether she is singing playfully, or with a certain grit in her voice (‘Me Too’), there is no ignoring how upfront this record is: ‘If there was a prize for how loud you could whine you’d win a certificate for biggest pessimist’ begins Manders on ‘Fun Sponge’. She refuses to stop there- a cathartic explosion of angry, monosyllabic insults leaves you questioning exactly who has angered Manders enough to call someone a ‘grinch’. It is fun song, ironic because it prods at those who evidently can’t have any.

‘Halloween’ sees the band slow down a bit, replacing the thundering riffs for a slower, tamer tone. The main skeleton of the sound, Guitar and Drum- is more subdued here- a beautifully poignant and reflective song sandwiched between giants. Accompanied by strings as the drums drive up louder towards the end, breaking into an explosion of sound and reflective, melancholic lyrics, it is a record highlight.

“Can I get off of this planet and jump in to a black hole?’ Manders questions on ‘Can I Get Off?’ as she employs a consciousness belittling of global politics. Well, that black hole has been created in this record. It is refreshing to listen to an album that just knows exactly what it is. It is unapologetically Punk- and leans into this at every given moment. Its balanced integration of subdued ballads and playful, provocative lyricism is what makes the album truly interesting. It throws around a million directions, but without losing the skeleton that drives this record forwards. The real way to escape might just be to listen to Manders & Co. trying to jibe at everyone, ever.

For fans of:

Paramore, My Chemical Romance

Millie Manders and the Shut Up are set to release their sophomore Lp, Wake up, Shut up, Work on August 2nd. They tour it in the Autumn. You would honestly be silly to miss it.