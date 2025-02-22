Album Review: Welly really are ‘Big in the Suburbs’

100 % 100 Sensational Welly have created a sensational album, reviving Britpop in 2025. 10

Britpop is so back!

Due to be released on March 21st, Welly’s debut Britpop-infused album, ‘Big in the Suburbs‘, comes with a track list of 14 impeccable songs. The Brighton-based five-piece have had a whirlwind of the last two years- travelling across the UK on their headline tour, and most recently being on the Dork Magazine Hype List Tour. Made up of front man, Welly (Elliot), Hanna on percussion and synthesisers, Joe and Matt on the guitars and Jacob on bass, the group have had multiple sold-out dates and have performed at major festivals like Victorious and Reading and Leeds Festival. This album comes after the release of five acclaimed singles, including ‘Shopping’ and ‘Soak up the Culture’.

Opening with the title track ‘Big in the Suburbs’, Welly automatically set the tone for the rest of the record. Poking fun at the mundanity of everyday life and suburbia, Welly introduce the characters we see throughout the rest of the album, and characters we see perhaps in our everyday lives. There is an inspiring factor in this single, despite all of our differences, we really are not as dissimilar as we think we are. The newest single, ‘ The Roundabout Racehorse’, is an energetic indie anthem that focuses on how it can feel to go back home after time away. There is an air of awkward delight captured in this track; the realisation that you may not completely fit in with the place you grew up in, whilst also finding some comfort in the place you once called home. In signature Welly style, inescapable wit takes precedence on this track. The narrative of this single harbours a focus on the feeling that you may never be able to escape being perceived a certain way.

As the record continues, the energy does not dissipate. Each track has its own charm that truly resonates with you. Lyrically, British suburban pop flies out at you the longer you listen to the album, exploring themes of romance, childhood, and the feeling that you no longer fit in. From the spoken word style that has become something of a trademark of the group, to the incredible production on each track that revives Britpop nostalgia, reminiscent of Blur at their peak, each track is addictive- you never really know where Welly will take the next song, and they exceed expectations on every single one. The five-piece have the ability to turn the most mundane aspects of everyday life into something magical and for this they must be applauded.

The final track ‘Life is a Motorway’, takes on a more mellow tune in comparison to the rest of the album. The song feels as though you’re having a sing-along with your friends. There is a sense of purity in this track. Stripped down to the basics, this track feels soft and innocent, evoking an air of optimism. I’d say it is the perfect end to the record; it encapsulates everything Welly are trying to achieve; the track is anchored in deep-rooted nostalgia, whilst having hope for the future.

This record is beautifully curated. It is wonderfully unpredictable, creative, and utterly enjoyable. Welly are a breath of fresh air to the Indie music scene; music has not been this fun in quite some time, which forms the essence of their appeal. Welly have absolutely nailed this record.

‘Big in the Suburbs‘ is out March 21st. You can listen to the first songs here and pre-save the album via Apple Music and Spotify.

You can watch The Roundabout Racehorse video below!