What We Were Listening To in January 2021

Delving into The Edge archives, we uncover what our previous committee were listening to in January 2021…

SONG: Lindsey Stirling – Lose You Now (feat. Mako)

When it comes to exam season, it’s no surprise that Lindsey Stirling‘s discography makes up the majority of my revision playlists. And it just so happened that in January, she released a new single titled “Lose You Now”. Even though her most recent album Artemis was released in 2019, its work continues to inspire new creations.

With Mako‘s lyrics added in with the melody taken from one of her earlier tracks “Guardian”. The video is littered with easter eggs of people Stirling herself has lost, and it’s beautiful. The human touch is there throughout, and the engrained message comes across even stronger for it. The video’s slow-motion shots are gorgeous, and you can sit there rewatching it over and over again. And I recommend that you do, it’s entirely worth the three and a half minutes.

Just like a lot of her work, the song is one you can play over and over again, appealing to all of the emotions you need it to – with the powerful beat of the bass and her violin giving the strength and uplift from a song constructed around melancholy and lasting memories.

By Louise Chase

‘Lose You Now’ (feat. Mako) is available to listen to now via Lindseystomp Records.

SONG: Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

As someone who listens to a range of music genres any and all hours of the day, it is a rare occasion that I become addicted to one song in particular. Yet in January of this year, Foo Fighters released the single ‘Waiting on a War’ from their tenth album Medicine at Midnight, and it is no exaggeration to say that I have listened to this song non-stop.

With a mostly acoustic tune, this song seems to have a more sombre tone than other songs from Medicine at Midnight. The relaxed guitar riff lulls the listener into a false sense of security as the second half builds to a crescendo of energy-fuelled rock associated with Foo Fighters. Although ‘Waiting on a War’ is highly politicised, this doesn’t detract from the song itself. The relatability of the lyrics referring to a dark future only adds to the listening experience — an experience I would highly recommend.

By Kay Miller

‘Waiting on a War’ is available to listen to now via Roswell Records. Check out the video below.

ALBUM: Lizzy McAlpine – Give Me A Minute

One of my favourite records of last year is Lizzy McAlpine‘s Give Me A Minute, a tender, sometimes gloomy, catalogue of a singer-songwriter in the throes of heartache. It’s repeatedly found its way back into my listening since it came out in August and stands out from its saturated genre thanks to McAlpine’s beautiful, pillowy vocals and lyrics which rival Phoebe Bridgers in their specificity.

Warm production and soft performances also line Give Me A Minute with a muted, sometimes stirring, sonic palette through which Lizzy is able to shine. Any fans of indie-folk or singer-songwriter music should get on this one.

By Harry Geeves

Give Me a Minute is available to listen to now via Elizabeth McAlpine. Check out the video for the track ‘Same Boat’ below.

SONG: The Pretty Reckless – ‘Death By Rock and Roll’

In anticipation of their upcoming album Death by Rock and Roll, which was released on February 12th, I’ve been listening to the title track from The Pretty Reckless non-stop. It feels like we’ve been missing some of that hard rock style from our lives recently, and there’s nothing better to make you feel more rock and roll than the legendary Taylor Momsen. Considering Momsen is only 27, she’s got one of my favourite voices in the rock scene, with her incredible vocals making any song from the band sound like a classic that you’ve known for years.

‘Death By Rock and Roll’ is a real treat, allowing you to cast yourself back to days at festivals and gigs with strong guitar riffs from Ben Phillips and fast-paced rhythms from Mark Damon (bass) and Jamie Perkins (drums) adding that needed element of excitement to life. Whenever I listen to the track I can imagine myself at the Download Festival, surrounded by biker leather and rockers. If you’re looking for a tune to give you that much-needed boost on a Monday morning then ‘Death by Rock and Roll’ is the one to help!

By Katie Evans

‘Death By Rock and Roll’ is available to listen to now via Goin’ Down.