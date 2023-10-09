Declan McKenna – ‘Nothing Works’ single review: a chaotic yet mesmerising piece of music

90 % 90 Everything Works! 9

Declan McKenna has been teasing his ‘Big Return’ for some time now, beginning with the release of Sympathy in July – his first new music for two years. To coincide with the announcement of his third album, ‘What Happened to the Beach?’, McKenna released the second single from the album, Nothing Works.

As both the music video and McKenna have suggested, dancing shoes are most certainly required for this one. It’s a self-proclaimed ‘chaos-leaning’ piece of music. Speaking about the song, McKenna said, “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much.” That’s quite evident here.

It is perhaps the drums that really shine in this one. They cut in and out at just the right times, layering and delayering throughout the song to alter the atmosphere. Stripping them away, or at least dialling them down at moments allows the vocals to breathe.

I was lucky enough to see him perform it at Reading Festival 2023, and it was just as groovy then as it is now. Despite it being from the same album, it’s quite different from the other single, ‘Sympathy.’ It’s more experimental, but it still has that same atmosphere surrounding it.

One obvious omission from his Reading performance was the backing vocals, and the single version corrects this with the repetition of ‘it just feels like that!’.

McKenna has been coy about revealing the meaning of the song, but has said it’s about ‘making fun of doing things the way that suits other people.’ The title relates to him trying to create new, more experimental music. When people asked him ‘are you sure you want to do it?’, he replied yes, nothing else is going to work! It’s rebellious and fuelled by the experiences of song writing – making the songwriting even better. Everything comes together in the end, and the chaotic ending only adds to McKenna’s feeling of resentment towards his superiors. It’s ironic that such experiences have resulted in such brilliant music. Perhaps his superiors will leave him to it now.

It won’t be long before we find out what actually happened to the beach on February 9th, 2024. Until then, nothing is working.

Declan McKenna will be performing at O2 Academy Bournemouth on Sunday 14th April 2024.

Nothing Works is out now via Columbia Records. You can watch the music video below.