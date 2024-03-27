SUSU Theatre Group’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Review @ The Annex, Southampton

80 % 80 Worth it! 8

Everyone has read or at least heard about ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at some point in their life, whether it was due to the educational system or pure interest in William Shakespeare’s work. I had the opportunity to attend SUSU Theatre Group’s production on the 23rd of March, directed by Emily Dugdale, Fletcher Stafford, and Emily Dennis.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a tragedy, written back in 1597 – it is one of the most frequently performed plays, therefore it has very little room for creativity. You go into it expecting certain things – the tale of the lovers, and deaths that follow throughout. I won’t lie, when the cast first walked out, a lot of them in Hawaiian shirts, I was sceptical. I thought that the costumes were taking away from their performance, making it hard to focus and recognize the characters.

The booklet that was handed out at the start became a constant tool that my partner and I used throughout the play, to keep up with the events and place the names of the characters we read about years ago. However, the costumes ended up working. The colour red was assigned to the Capulets with more formal clothing, whilst blue was to the Montagues with Hawaiian shirts: it was easy to distinguish between rival sides. Throughout the events, I adored the little changes to the costumes: though Juliet’s (played by Lily Akers) dress was white, she had a red ribbon around her (loved interpreting it! Was it to show that she was ‘pure’ from her family’s hatred? Was the goal to portray the innocence, or was it simply the only dress that suited them the best?) – Romeo (played by Ben Mansell), on the other hand, had a blue bandana around his neck. Once the two of them married, the colour of both the bandana and the ribbon changed to purple, which was a lovely touch!

The choreography of the fights was very impressive – it flowed and appeared realistic, especially with limited space. The character that seemed to make the most of it was Mercutio (played by Dominic Leach), jumping on the tables, and making the viewer feel that it was more than just a room, but actual scenery. He worked well with others, but the most charming duo was Romeo (Ben Mansell) and Benvolio (Zayn Khan) – their dynamic worked really well, and every scene with them was a pleasure to watch!

What is also worth mentioning, is the light works! The scene where Romeo and Juliet first see each other was highlighted by the light which did a good job of individualizing the characters to focus on. However, the music at times was too loud to hear the lines which took attention away from it, and the choice of the songs wasn’t the most suitable one in my opinion.

In the play, we spend much more time with Romeo than Juliet, however, the time we had with her was magical with the delivery! She portrayed the admiration of Romeo and the change he represented really well, showing how impressionable she was. The chemistry between two main characters was strong, and made you root for them, once you pretend there isn’t an age gap!

The honorary mention of the side characters that really made this story work – Tybalt (Morgan Allen): great portrait of an awful bully!, Friar Lawrence (Raphaël Trottier): very sassy and done with Romeo!, Prince Escalus (Charlotte Pearce): great narration!, Nurse (Cicely Donnett): just amazing!!, Count Paris (Pietro Andreotti): great delivery of lines! Lord Capulet (Robin Mooney): so impressively unlikeable, Lady Capulet (Megan Lawrie): so awful, it was lovely! Lord Montague (Vivek Kanani), Lady Montague, Peter (Arianwyn Shipsides), Abram/Balthasar (Alex Tsherit) – the delivery was very impressive!

I loved the parallel between the first and last scene, really tied it together! During the second act, I began to focus less and less, and Romeo would finally get it together, but it was not the fault of the actors in any way – it’s the play itself. Actors made it possible to get through, and everything a bit more bearable. I envy everyone in the production getting to watch it multiple times – it’s worth it!