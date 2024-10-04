The Cure – ‘Alone’ single review: After 16 years Robert Smith returns with a despairing and evocative song from a Lost World

The Cure have released their first new single after a 16-year hiatus, entitled ‘Alone’, from their highly anticipated upcoming album Songs of a Lost World, out on the 1st of November. As the opener for the forthcoming LP, the song sets a poignant tone that finds frontman Robert Smith musing on existential questions and reflecting on his life. He contemplates profound subjects, most prominently the hopelessness of his past fading, as well as the emptiness he feels in the modern world.

Featuring a classic long instrumental introduction, Robert Smith’s enduring vocals, alongside emotionally intense lyrics and a throbbing bassline, this track marks an outstanding return to form for the goth band. It is comparable to their earlier desolate discography entries including Faith (1981), Pornography (1982), and especially Disintegration (1989). Since the release of their last album 4:13 Dream in 2008, Cure fans have speculated if new music would ever appear.

In the single, Smith’s lyrics describe the emergence of a new era which is absent of love, hopes and dreams which he is distressed by, as he wished things had stayed the same. His focus on mortality likely echoes the suffering he experienced from family bereavements, including both of his parents and his brother. The Cure find themselves faced with the distant ghosts of their past and alone as the fire they once possessed in life turns to ashes.

He asks ‘Where did it go? Is this the end of every song we sing?’. Robert Smith laments and dreams to return home, to a simpler time, to what is now considered a lost world.

The exceptional bassline of Simon Gallup evokes those regretful memories which are nearly all but forgotten, and the superb thundering drums from Jason Cooper are reminiscent of an immemorial ballard. Keyboards by Roger O’Donnell provides an edge of uncertainty and mystery which further complements the masterful layering. The length of the song (6 minutes and 48 seconds) permits the building of a slow and melancholic atmosphere which adds to the despair.

This song ranks among their greatest work and will resonate with the millions of Cure fans around the world who, like their figurehead, are now growing old. Their worlds are slowly disappearing and ‘Alone’ is truly their anthem, celebrating their community. Newer fans of The Cure must listen to this record in the context of a 40-year-long musical career and a group who cannot play forever. Many suspect this album is their last and therefore it is naturally a chance for The Cure to look back on their own course.

It will be a long and arduous wait until November 1st, All Hallows’ Day, for the full album to drop, but I have already pre-ordered the vinyl ready for my record player. It’s time to finally get those Cure t-shirts out of the cupboard again! Cure fans and goths probably already have ‘Alone’ on repeat, but for anyone interested in the artistry of music this is a must listen.

Robert Smith was right when he said, ‘This will be the best thing we have ever done’. It is one of the greatest days to be a Cure fan!

‘Alone’ is out now via Fiction/Polydor. You can watch the official lyric video here: