Jorja Smith ft. Burna Boy – ‘Be Honest’ single review: Be Honest, can Jorja Smith make a poor tune?

Be Honest, can Jorja Smith make a poor tune?

Once again, Jorja Smith’s latest release, post Lost & Found, comes in the form of ‘Be Honest’, which sees Smith partnering up again with Afro-Fusion singer Burna Boy. The song features a far more upbeat feeling compared to previous songs thanks to Burna Boy’s influence. Lyrically, the song explores the meme/lifestyle choices of ‘hot girl summer’ playfully teasing at those who marvel over her appearance.

When you first hear that high pitched plucked electric guitar that starts the song, it definitely show how Smith is evolving her music, and how a new era of her music is coming which brings a more upbeat tone to her work.

Lyrically, this also feels like a shift in Jorja Smith’s music. Comparing it to ‘Lost and Found’, once again, it feels as though the heartbreak expressed on this album has been shed. A newfound self-love is coming through that knows her worth and how she should be treated through the chorus, “be honest, you want this” as well as the first verse which describes herself in a flattering manner in which she knows those who look at her, want her.

‘Be Honest’ marks a new chapter for Jorja Smith, an exciting new record for a shining star within the R&B music game.

‘Be Honest’ is out now via FAMM. You can watch the music video below.