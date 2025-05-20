Review: Cassia @ The 1865

Having released their third studio album, everyone, outside on April 11th 2025, Macclesfield trio band Cassia returned to touring. Written and recorded fresh off the back of two years of touring, the album marks a bold new chapter and tropical-infused energy, with them stopping in Southampton on the 16th of May to play a bold and cohesive new setlist with supporting band Arcy Drive, before ending their UK headline tour with a bang at Outernet in London on the 22nd.

Opening with their title song, ‘everyone, outside,’ it was evident that The 1865 were truly enthusiastic for the band, with Cassia feeding on their energy. With members Rob Ellis (frontman on lead vocals and guitar), Lou Cotterill (bass and vocals), and Jacob Leff (drums and vocals) switching between an eclectic mix of instruments, such as Leff alternating between congas and bongos, and Ellis on two kinds of semi-acoustic guitars and synthesisers, along with a mix of voice effects that were shown during an interesting interlude on the bongos that referenced Southampton, with another Pacific-themed interlude that played the riffs from the song ‘Wipe Out’ by The Safaris. And of course, they did an encore to masses of applause, with the penultimate song ‘Reframe’ and closing with ‘Right There’.

Derived influences from a synergy of genres and cultures, with the album fuelled by a trip to Mexico, repeatedly crop up in the album’s tracklist, such as ‘miles out’ and ‘here and now’. Cassia ensured their fans were included in the album’s journey, with them recording the majority of the tracks live on TikTok (@wearecassia). This feel-good energy was reflected in the show, and it was only increased by the true friendship dynamics in the band. Cassia isn’t vulnerable to any members feeling overlooked, with drummer Leff having an ‘appreciation’ moment every night of the tour, documented on their TikTok. Their rise to fame has been impressive, from them starting out busking in the streets of Cornwall to now touring internationally and receiving critical acclaim from Rolling Stone UK and BBC Radio 1. They’ve carved out a unique niche, with their sound being influenced by the indie heritage of nearby Manchester, combined with the positivity of bands like Foals and Vampire Weekend, combined again with the jazz-tinged afrobeats of Ebo Taylor and Fela Kuti. This diverse mix of music translates extremely well on stage, with the flexibility of the band’s playing giving room for some additional drum fills, while the members quickly switched between different instruments, which ensured the audience never got bored. In another unique way, to differentiate themselves from other indie bands, they decorated the stage at The 1865 with fake potted plants, astroturf and LED lamps. While the band pretty much adhered to the sound of the original recordings, they mixed between different albums and singles, including their ‘last’ song before the encore, ‘Motions’ and my favourite song, their single ‘Don’t Make a Scene’, which was changed to a ballad from its original indie pop, which was an unexpected but well-received change.

After signing to Distiller Records in 2018, the band recorded their debut album, Replica. Tracks like ‘Right There’, ‘Drifting’ and ‘Gotta Get through Til Monday’ have amassed millions of streams, resulting in the band selling out multiple headline tours both in the UK and Europe and accruing a loyal following, as well as winning the Reeperbahn’s Anchor Award in 2022 and being nominated for Best Live Act at the AIM Awards, alongside fellow bannds Idles and DMAs. This year, Cassia will be headlining in the US and Mexico for the first time, establishing themselves in new continents and in the indie music genre.

