Our Favourite Female Characters: Katniss Everdeen

“I volunteer as tribute!” These four words will catch the attention of any ‘Hunger Games’ fan and quite possibly bring them to a standstill for an emotional few moments.

I read ‘The Hunger Games’ for the first time at age 16, which was the age we first met Katniss Everdeen when she volunteers to take her little sister’s place in the games. An already tense situation heightened at the prospect of the sisters losing each other to death- quite frankly a highly likely possibility because let’s be real, the odds were in no one’s favour. I admired the bravery it took for Katniss to take Prim’s place without hesitation instinctually. Knowing that she would rather die than her sister. This bond continues throughout the books (spoilers) and stands as one of the first examples of a story led by sibling love- a refreshing perspective at the time. I may be biased but Elsa and Anna have nothing on Katniss and Prim! As a younger sibling, I can’t begin to imagine what it would’ve been like to watch a loved one compete in a game where they have to fight to the death. Let alone being stuck in an arena, watched by thousands as entertainment and with threats around every corner. Katniss Everdeen demonstrates how sibling love has no bounds and is as powerful- if more powerful- than romantic love.