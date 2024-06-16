The Best Beach Reads for Your Summer: ‘On the Island’ by Tracey Garvis Graves

I can only hope this story doesn’t ever become my reality; nonetheless, it is a perfect beach read. Need me to vouch for it? I’ve read it three times and would happily read it again tomorrow!

‘On the Island’ by Tracey Garvis Graves tells the story of teenager T.J. and his summer tutor Anna, who find themselves in a near-death experience when their plane crashes into the ocean. With their pilot and only other company having suffered a fatal heart attack, they’re met with an uninhibited island where the pair are forced to spend their days waiting for their rescue. A rescue that is seemingly not coming when days turn to weeks and weeks turn to months. How will they keep each other alive with the lack of resources? How will they survive in the face of adversity? And what other obstacle will the island throw their way next?

What’s so great about this book is the author’s writing and how she keeps the reader’s attention. There’s a constant overhanging question of how will they survive. especially in a scenario where anything can happen- and many obstacles do! We go through the motions of the characters with each alternate chapter written from either T.J.’s or Anna’s perspective. Enabling the reader to put themselves in the shoes of the characters and feel as if they’re experiencing this scenario themselves. We’ve all been asked the question…Who would you choose to be stuck with if you were stuck on a desert island? This story provides an opportunity to delve into the thought. These two are an unlikely pair that you are rooting for from the beginning.

Not one to read if you’re an anxious flyer but definitely a story worth reading. I’ve heard from many people (reading enthusiasts and opposites) that they’ve enjoyed this book throughout. A true page-turner, trust me!