Big Brother UK 2024- My interview with Martha!

Ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes of Big Brother UK? From the hidden production secrets to life under constant surveillance, there’s so much more to the show than what we see on TV. This year’s standout contestant, Martha Church, is here to spill the tea on all things Big Brother– and trust us, it’s juicier than a classic eviction night twist!

Get ready to uncover the secrets of Big Brother UK 2024 through the eyes of someone who lived it- and loved it.

Growing up with Big Brother on the telly, watching the show again after its return in 2023 brings me nostalgia for every episode without fail. From the b-roll camera noises to Marcus Bentley’s gorge Geordie accent, I love every minute! So this chat, as you can imagine, was insanely exciting for me.

Last week I sat down with the one and only Martha from this year’s Big Brother UK. Let me tell you that she is just as lovely and just as bubbly as she was on the show. We ended up chatting for over an hour on video chat where she answered every question this little media geek had!

You may be thinking, so it was a video chat, where’s the footage? Like an absolute wally, I was not recording the interview. Not. A. Second. As soon as we’d said our goodbyes and the internet had gained a big sister, I was buzzing off of the hype to check my footage; alas, it was nowhere in the vicinity! But, dear reader, we move and as Lily would say eeek!

Production and Filming-

Of course, my first question had to be the burning…So what are you talking to in the Diary Room, what are you looking at? It’s a camera, I had this same question going in and actually, we’re told not to look at the camera everywhere else in the house so looking straight at it in the Diary Room felt a bit daunting. A lot of the time we would look to the side or I’d natter away looking around the room.

What motivated you to apply for Big Brother? I had never seen anyone like me on TV before. Obviously, Rosie, I’m a big girl and I have a girlfriend and I wanted to be there for other women like me. I also wanted to challenge myself. I struggle with anxiety and I wanted to take on something that was doable yet out of my comfort zone slightly.

How did you manage being around cameras all the time? Did you get used to it, or was it always a little strange? Honestly, you forget the cameras are there. I’ll probably watch it back and be like why did no one tell me to sort myself out? Did you have any say in what wasn’t shown on TV? Yes, I had a few anxious moments which were surprising as I had been doing so well with my anxiety. But I guess you’re completely taken away from all of your comforts which will make you feel less like yourself. I had a couple of anxiety attacks where I’d ask Big Brother not to show on tv and they were completely respectful and understanding.

What was your favourite task or challenge in the house? I loved the rave! The one in the bathroom hiding from Segun? Yes, that was so much fun and when we had a party to be the next Head of House. You would’ve been a great Head of House, I’m not sure why they never let you. Oh, I know Rosie, I really wanted to be Head of House but it just wasn’t my time. The mirror task was quite harsh. Yeah well mine wasn’t smashed when I’d gone in, it wasn’t until after I was like ah!

Did the producers ever step in to explain tasks or help with any issues, or were you completely left to figure things out? Luckily there were no big moments that they had to step in for. If we were arguing, they would call one of us to the diary room and then the other one later on to check we were ok but thankfully nothing too big. How much interaction did you have with the production team, if any, while in the house? A lot before going in but nothing really whilst you’re in there. You’re well looked after though, like a couple of times I would knock on the diary room door and it wouldn’t open if someone was in there. They’d call me back later just to check that I was ok.

How long did it take you to film the nominations? 8 hours! And we’d have to stay in the living room whilst they were happening which is often when you’d hear us say ‘be quick’ because otherwise it would take so long. We were allowed to go to the kitchen to make a drink and get lunch but we had to be on the sofas when the housemate came out of the diary room.

So your eviction was brutal, all the slime! I was surprised that none of the housemates conspired that you were in a secret room like in previous seasons. Oh I know, well there was a part of me that felt like maybe that’s what they’re going to do as I left out the secret garden door. But as soon as the crew started talking to me I knew that was it. We’d had the fire alarm a few days before and the crew were not allowed to speak to us. So I came out and went straight to a hotel where I had no TV and no phone and I wasn’t allowed to talk to anybody until I went to get my hair and makeup done for Late & Live. Speaking of secret doors, did you know about the one up the stairs? No! I had absolutely no idea and I put it in the Evictees group chat and no one knew!

Privacy and Boundaries-

Were there any private areas in the house, or was everything constantly monitored? No, everything was filmed. Even the toilets? Yes, and the reason was because if we fainted or something happened they needed to be able to know what was happening.

Whenever I’d need a wee I would sing a little song into my microphone so they know to switch the sound off. Wow, imagine being on toilet shift *laughter*? Yeah, “Sorry guys it’s your turn” *laughter*. The smoking room was monitored but not shown much as obviously it’s not always nice to film.

Did you have any moments or times when you felt overwhelmed? Yes, I felt overwhelmed quite often and I think it’s so ok to say that because whilst you’re having the most amazing experience of your life it also is super overwhelming. Every now and then I would slump off to the bedroom with Ali because we would get a little bit overwhelmed sometimes, and just take a minute. Or a chat with Izaaz and we’d come back. Sometimes you just need to take 5, evaluate, get your head space and come back and join everybody and have a great time.

Have you watched the show back? No, I haven’t. It’s just happened and before that, 4 months of my life was Big Brother so I want the dust to settle before I delve back into it. But I’m watching every night and cheering on my queens!

Personal Growth-

Was there anything you learned about yourself during your time in the house that surprised you? I cry a lot- which I knew but being put in that situation forces you to notice things you wouldn’t on the outside. How did your loved ones feel about you going on Big Brother? Well, going in my mum was super excited and my girlfriend was a bit more apprehensive. Coming out they did a complete switch and my mum ended up loving it for me whilst my girlfriend was a bit more nervous. They have my best interest at heart and I knew that going in there would be people that didn’t like me. Let me tell you Rosie, my block list is quite long! (laughter) There’s been a lot of negativity but I am looking at the positive which there’s been so much of. Whilst I’m in this position interviewing you, I want to combat that negativity and say that you were such a joyous and bubbly part of the house. You really brought so much fun and big sister energy to the other housemates which was lovely to see. You’re boosting chats with Baked Potato and Lily were particularly lovely. Ugh Queen, thank you so much!

Relationships and Social Dynamics-

How did you feel about the “game” aspect of Big Brother? Did you see other contestants as competitors, or did you form genuine connections? For me it didn’t feel like a game, I went in there for the experience and to push myself and my anxiety. I made lifelong friends in there including Lily, Ali, Dean, Sarah… It was such an incredible experience.

Reflections and Insights-

What’s one thing about Big Brother you think the audience doesn’t get to see or realize? How amazing the Big Brother team are. You’re really looked after in there and they are absolutely incredible in preparing you beforehand for what it’s going to be like. The aftercare team are incredible- they really do look after us in there and I’d recommend the experience to anybody as you are so well looked after. The team are some of the most incredible people I’ve ever met in my life and they really do have your best interests at heart.

Daily Life and Routine-

What was the daily routine like? Did you have set times for tasks, meals, or other activities? As soon as we woke up everyone would scramble to the bathroom to get ready before Big Brother asked us to gather on the couch. We’d never really know what to expect for the day and there was always an anxiety about what was coming next. Big Brother is Big Brother and you never know what they were going to throw at you. You’d get to some points of the day and realise that ok maybe we’re not doing anything but even in the downtime, we couldn’t fully relax because there was always anxiety in the air. Like are they going to evict us? What are they taking from us next? We were always on extra high alert- well I was! Rosie, I was the worst because people would come out of the diary room and I’d be like “Are you on a secret mission?” and obviously the whole point was to not talk about it. I was so paranoid and anxious all the time! Did you have a set time to sleep? Well at first Big Brother would say “Housemates, the lights will be turning off in ten minutes” and we’d be like “Yeah, yeah” and carry on like naughty schoolchildren. Then he would turn the lights off and we’d be like (Martha shuts her eyes and mimes feeling around in front of her) “Big Brother we can’t see”! We’d have to make our way to the bedroom in complete darkness until our eyes adjusted. On task day, we’d wake up to music but oh my gosh Rosie the alarm in the morning was so loud and the lights were mega bright! Were you allowed to nap? No, we weren’t but we often needed to so we worked out that if me, Ali and Lily went to the bedroom we could get a bit of shuteye if we held the duvet over us. But Big Brothers watching so we’d get caught out. Lily loved a nap and would get told off quite a bit. We realised that the best place to nap was on the sofa in the living room which for some reason they wouldn’t tell us off for.

To end the chat…

Are you allowed to sing in the house? So I love singing and I don’t really sing for anyone else. For me, it’s like therapy. We weren’t allowed to sing because Big Brother would make an announcement and say “This is Big Brother, housemates are reminded not to sing commercial music” so you couldn’t sing or you’d get told off. Me and Marchello would make up songs and Segun would beatbox and everyone would join in. It was so much fun and a great way to get some music into the day which was something we all missed. You weren’t allowed to sing and you weren’t allowed to talk about past housemates.

If Big Brother were to do an “All-Stars” season, who would you want with you? Oh my gosh, I’d love to have Ali, Hannah, Lily, all the girls…What about Celebrities? Well of course Alison Hammond, Gemma Collins, lots of the queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Zoella. *continued talk on how much we mutually love Zoe Sugg* You’ve mentioned a lot of powerhouse women there. Hmm, I wonder why that could be. What I loved about watching you on the show was that you were a real cheerleader for the other girls in the house, and this kind of girl power is what you preach. Honestly Rosie I’m a big sister and that’s the role I naturally take. I love the girls in the house and of course, I’m going to be there for them. Absolute icons!

Who would you like to win the show? Ali, She’s an absolute queen and I’d be so so happy for her to win the show. I can also see Hannah winning.

How would you sum up your Big Brother experience in three words? Unbelievable, Iconic and…Slay *laughter* I can think of so many more words than that but the last one has to be Slay!

Martha, thank you so much for taking the time to talk to me, You’ve been as lovely as I thought you would be. Good luck with everything post-Big Brother!