Review- The Marriage of Figaro

100 % 100 Awesome A spectacular performance of a classic 10

“How things come to light in the dark!”

The University of Southampton’s Theatre Group has put on yet another stellar production, this time it is the delightful ‘The Marriage of Figaro’. From the brilliant set design as you walk in, to the convincing and comical acting by the cast, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ is a production not to be missed.

Originally created by Pierre de Beaumarchais in 1778, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ is a comedy following Figaro (Samuel Duffy) in his plight to marry his fiancée Suzanne (Kiera Robinson). Figaro and Suzanne work to fool Count Almaviva (Alex Braglewicz), a womaniser working tirelessly to seduce Suzanne. The play follows the relationships of Figaro and Suzanne, and The Count and Countess (Maile-Ana Crompton) with many twists and turns.

Immediately, the set catches your attention. The work of the University of Southampton’s Art Society must be celebrated. The set painting was nothing less than a masterpiece with members of the audience routinely pointing out sections they adored.

Amongst this incredibly talented cast, the work of Samuel Duffy and Kiera Robinson must be commended. In her role as Suzanne, Robinson shone bright- her delivery was moving, and the audience witnessed her spirited energy throughout the play. Her skilful performance aided such a wonderful production, truly a standout actress. Moreover, Duffy in the titular role, acted with great intensity, coaxing laughs from the audience with a passionate delivery of every line- heart and soul had been poured into his performance. We also had the pleasure of being given an outstanding performance by Kanik Bridgeman-Wilson in the role of Cherubin. All evening, no laughter had been as loud as the laughter Bridgeman-Wilson gained from the audience; Cherubin is a hilarious character, brought to life most spectacularly. Whilst Cherubin may be “unstoppable when it comes to women”, it was clear the audience hoped Bridgeman-Wilson would not be stopped from continuing to provide an incredibly comedic performance. Braglewicz and Crompton bounce off each other effortlessly, with the audience hooked by their turbulent relationship, as the Count fails to hide his indiscretions from his wife. Another double act that must be mentioned is Maria Afthonidou and Luke McCrone as Marceline and Doctor Bartholo respectively, keeping the audience on their toes all night. All in all, every single cast member was integral in delivering a brilliant performance on opening night.

The production team here deserve to be applauded for their brilliant contributions to this production. The directors, Cicely Donnett and Raphaël Trottier, have created a marvellous production, this performance was shaped into the brilliant theatrical performance it was, through their guidance. Also, the lighting team throughout the showing worked hard, with the lighting being perfect in adding to the comedic value of the production; the lighting brought cohesiveness to the play. Music plays an integral role in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, from the instrumental playing as the audience filtered in, to the parodied songs throughout, the music added another level of depth to the performance, whilst adding to the comedy- Cherubin’s rendition of “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira being a definite standout.

This is a performance not to be missed. When talking about the Theatre Group, only one word comes to mind, viva!

‘The Marriage of Figaro‘ is showing until November 30th. Tickets can be reserved here.