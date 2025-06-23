A Definitive Ranking of ‘Inside No. 9’: Series One

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith make up half of the late ‘90s comedy group The League of Gentlemen. After the success of the group’s television show of the same name, this duo created the black comedy anthology programme Inside No. 9 (2014-2024). Each episode is a self-contained story taking place in one location, often featuring Pemberton and Shearsmith as the protagonists. This list is my spoiler-free evaluation of the first season, ranking the six episodes from worst to best.

Coming in at number six is ‘Last Gasp’. The last breath of a famous singer is captured in a balloon he blew for a sick girl during a WishmakerUK visit. Her parents, the singer’s assistant and the WishmakerUK representative hatch a plan to sell the balloon to the highest bidder. The episode is a critique of celebrity and fan culture, with the assistant stating: “A thing is only worth what someone’s willing to pay for it”. While ‘Last Gasp’ is evermore relatable to social media culture today, it lacks an unexpected plot twist that is often seen throughout this show.

At number five is ‘The Understudy’. Shearsmith plays the understudy of Pemberton’s obnoxious lead actor in Macbeth. This episode criticises theatre culture and the hierarchies that are created between lead actors, understudies, management, and assistants. ‘The Understudy’ is a slow-burn with the twist coming closer to the end. There are also plenty of Shakespeare references packed into this episode that play into popular theatre superstitions. And while the plot may be on the simple side, we see the beginnings of Inside No. 9’s penchant for the horror genre starting to shine through in this episode.

I would then place ‘The Harrowing’ at number four. This episode is a clear homage to the infamous British Hammer horror films made in 1950s through to the 1970s. Its gothic aesthetic and eerie atmosphere are juxtaposed with comedic dialogue that leads the episode to an unexpected climax. ‘The Harrowing’ takes fourth spot on this list for its attention to set design, costuming and makeup, perfect for any classic horror fan!

‘Tom & Gerri’ takes third place. Tom is a teacher who reluctantly forms a friendship with a homeless man who returns his lost wallet. Tom soon begins to lose his sense of self as he pulls away from his work colleagues and his girlfriend, Gerri. Things begin to take a sinister turn as the episode’s emotional intensity ramps up. The ending of ‘Tom & Gerri’ is perhaps one of the most puzzling of the whole show; it definitely takes multiple watches to piece together the events of this episode.

‘A Quiet Night In’ narrowly misses out on top spot. The episode has virtually no dialogue and instead relies on the fantastic physical comedy of the two writers as their amateurish burglars attempt to steal a painting from a wealthy household. The episode is full of silly twists, turns, and moments of tension as the perfectly timed movements of each character have you rooting for the robbers. ‘A Quiet Night In’ is an insight into the comedic genius of the Pemberton and Shearsmith, as both writers and actors, with their expressive performances being the highlight of this episode.

Finally, my favourite episode of series one of Inside No. 9 is its first, ‘Sardines’. This episode involves a group of adults playing a game of sardines, a version of hide-and-seek, at an engagement party. As each character is established, their interactions are polite yet awkward in that quintessentially British manner, although the tense undertones of disturbing secrets fill the wardrobe in which they are hiding. ‘Sardines’ is the perfect introduction into the minds of Pemberton and Shearsmith and the ambition of what would become a nine series television show. The performances from the ensemble cast and the clever dialogue culminate into the episode’s dark ending, being the perfect blend between anxiety and amusement.

The first season of Inside No. 9 is an introduction into the world of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, showcasing their talents as writers and actors and their ability to combine comedy with tense narratives and unexpected endings. If you are yet to watch the show, I would highly recommend starting with these six episodes and then exploring the later seasons for a further 49 episodes of unique television!