Sequels We Seriously Didn’t Need…

In the world of Hollywood, there has been a huge resurgence in sequels and remakes due to their supposed economic viability and assured box office numbers. This has led to both amazing and dreadful films that can undermine the brilliance of their predecessors. It is a highly polemic point of discussion in the online world with many contrasting opinions, I believe that Shrek 3 was fantastic despite popular opinion, so this is my roundup of some of the worst sequels of all time that honestly the world could have done without…

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

With few of the original cast returning, this sequel is often quoted as one of the worst sequels of all time online. Crucially Tina Fey is missing from the creative team of this reboot and it shows. The original wit and classic teen comedy energy is missing from this reboot which tellingly was produced half a decade after the original. What makes ‘Mean Girls‘ so special in the hearts of young women is its ability to encapsulate the absolute hell which comes with being a teenage girl whilst still refusing to victimise women and even giving Regina a redemption arc. The sequel however is almost a watered-down, Disney-fied version which is heavily reliant on cliches and has none of the charm, wit or understanding of the politics of teenagers. However, don’t let this Tina Fey-less sequel put you off this year’s ‘Mean Girls the Musical’ which, with Fey back in creative control and powerhouse Reneé Rapp playing the infamous Regina George, has been a cinematic highlight of 2024 thus far.

Men in Black International (201)

With a 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is clear I am not alone in my opinion on the 2019 reboot of the iconic ‘Men in Black‘ franchise. Despite its stellar cast with names such as Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Rebecca Ferguson, I left the cinema feeling truly uninspired by this lifeless sequel. The plot felt slow and disconnected and it wouldn’t be far-reaching to suggest that the production team used up all of their budget on the cameos done by Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson.

Home Alone 3 and beyond (1997, 2002, 2012 + 2021).

The first two films in this franchise perfectly encapsulate the magic of both Christmas and the early 90s and have become a permanent feature on television in the festive period. The original two films beautifully capture the feeling of being a child and your outlook on the world through a script with the perfect balance of slapstick humour and touching moments. ‘Home Alone‘ 3, 4, 5 (‘The Holiday Heist) and 2021’s ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’, the latest addition to the group, have none of this same charm. Macauley Culkin is missing from these versions which follow similar plots with a lot less success. All the child actors who follow Culkin have big shoes to fill and none come close with the protagonist of the most recent film being downright unlikeable.

Legally Blondes (2009)

I excused the sequel to 2001 classic ‘Legally Blonde‘ but the third instalment is a definite no. Whereas the second may have been saved by the reappearance of Reece Witherspoon, the third has no such luck. The film features the cousins of Elle Woods who both sport equally horrid British accents as they move to LA to attend prep school and become framed for a crime. If this plot sounds familiar that is because it is simply Wild Child in a different country except much, much worse. The fact that it went straight to DVD probably says all we need to know…

Son of The Mask (2005)

‘The Mask‘ is undoubtedly one of the classics of cinema with Jim Carrey’s legendary performance as Stanley Ipkiss and a brilliant blend of comedy, special effects and over-dramatic acting. However, Carrey is absent from the 2005 sequel which stars Jamie Kennedy as Tim Avery a cartoonist with a baby who has gained the demonic powers of the mask. With a lacklustre script, lazy comedy and truly awful special effects, I’d give this one a miss.

It turns out I am much more of a hater than I originally thought so here are some honourable mentions of dreadful sequels that I would have loved to hate on but would make this article far too long: ‘Grease 2, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘American Psycho 2’, All of the ‘Die Hard’ sequels, ‘Daddy Day Camp’ and ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control’. One of the common denominators here seems to be the loss of essential cast and creatives in the franchising process so here’s a note to all producers: If the original cast and crew want nothing to do with your sequel… maybe don’t make it!