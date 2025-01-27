Behind the Emerald Curtain: An Interview with Wicked’s Karis and Hattie

If I had a penny for every bestie pairing that got to star in Wicked, I would be 2p richer. Still… it’s incredible that it’s happened twice.

For two young actresses, Karis (age 10) and Hattie (age 9), stepping into the magical world of Wicked was more than just a dream – it was a Hollywood debut. Karis, who played young Elphaba, and Hattie, who brought a munchkin to life, sat down with me to share their unforgettable journey from self-tape auditions to the Emerald screen. For our chat, the girls came dressed to impress. Hattie in Glinda-pink and Karis in an elegant black dress that would’ve had Elphaba’s approval, they were excited and ready to spill the tea (or munchkin juice) on their experience. And I must add, their excitement about being part of such a beloved story was infectious.

From Auditions to Emerald City

“How did you get into the film?” I asked. Karis’s eyes lit up as she recounted her whirlwind casting experience. “I did a self-tape and got the role almost straight away. But it was a secret, so I couldn’t tell Hattie.” Meanwhile, Hattie explained her own journey, “I did a self-tape and then went through a few auditions.” Despite the secrecy and separate paths, the two best friends both landed their goal roles.

Life on Set

When I asked what it was like on set, both girls couldn’t contain their excitement. “It was amazing!” Hattie said, nodding furiously. Karis chimed in, “It was just…incredible. So magical.” From meeting the cast – Ariana Grande (Glinda), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) – to watching the elaborate sets come to life, the experience was nothing short of awe-inspiring. “Ariana is so pretty and has such a high voice”, Hattie added with a giggle.

Movie Magic and Flying Lessons

Karis shared her favourite on-set moment: “I got to fly! Cynthia runs through a window and bumps into me, and it’s such an emotional moment.” She also revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets about Elphaba’s iconic green skin. “It’s a safe powder, but they used this really smelly stuff to take it off,” she said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Hattie’s munchkin role immersed her in the bustling world of Munchkinland, a colourful town celebrating the death of the Wicked Witch. “The whole set was magical, and I made so many friends,” she gushed.

Premiere Nights and Family Love

Both girls’ families were overjoyed with their achievements. “My friends said, ‘Wow, this is such a big movie you’re in,’ and my family was really proud” Hattie said. Karis added, “My family and friends were very supportive, and my role was even mentioned in a school assembly, which was a little embarrassing but fun!”

Behind-the-Scenes Fun

The girls had their share of funny moments, too. “I accidentally shut down production for a day” Hattie admitted with a sheepish grin. “There was so much dust on set that it got in my eyes, and my face went bright red – they had to send everyone home!” Karis recounted stepping on a cake meant for a tea party scene. “Luckily, they had a spare” she said, laughing.

Lessons from Oz

When asked what their characters taught them, Hattie said, “To be bold and brave. If there’s something you want to do, go for it.” Karis added, “To just be yourself and not care what others think. Elphaba faces so much but keeps smiling and moving forward.”

A Spotify Moment to Remember

“Do you have a favourite Wicked Song?” I asked. “I’d say it’s the first one (‘No one mourns the Wicked’) because I sang in it’ Hattie declared fondly. Whilst Karis chooses a song more uplifting: “Mine is definitely The Wizard and I”.

When we brought up Hattie’s contribution to the movie’s soundtrack, she beamed. “It was really cool that you’re on the Spotify song,” I said. “Have you listened to Spotify?” Hattie’s eyes lit up. “Yeah, I’m on it! It was really, really cool!” I added, “You’ve got that forever now, which is amazing.”

Theatre vs. Film

Having now experienced both theatre and film, the girls shared their preferences. Hattie said, “Film. You can remember them more and look back at them. Whereas with theatre, you do it and it’s gone. You can watch films over again.” Karis agreed, “I prefer films because you can watch them back.”

When asked if performing on stage made them nervous, Hattie replied, “Sometimes I get a little bit nervous, but after the first time, I’m fine.” Karis echoed, “Sometimes I feel nervous if it’s my first show. But then I just have so much fun and enjoy myself.”

I couldn’t help but marvel at their accomplishments, telling them, “It’s incredible what you’ve done, especially at such a young age. It’s a really special opportunity that you’ll always remember.”

Dreams and Aspirations

The young stars have big ambitions. Hattie dreams of playing a superhero, specifically Wonder Woman, while Karis is intrigued by the idea of playing a baddie. “A superhero would be cool too” she said.

A Magical Legacy

As our interview wrapped up, I asked the girls what they’d take away from their Wicked journey. “Probably the costumes,” Hattie said thoughtfully. While Karis laughed about asking to have something from the set, the girls agreed that the friendships and memories they made were the most magical keepsakes of all.

Karis then shared a special handshake she created with Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes. She demonstrated: holding a hand up to her forehead and wiggling her fingers like Elphaba and Glinda do in the movie, switching hands, tapping the front and back of the others hand, knuckle touching, and ending with another forehead hand wiggle. “Me and my friends at school do the forehead hand wiggle now, too” Karis said with a smile.

A Wicked Experience

As the interview wrapped up, the girls reflected on the magic of Wicked.

I asked, “What’s one magical thing about Wicked that you think everyone should know?”

“It’s the best film ever” Hattie declared. Karis nodded in agreement, adding, “The people behind the scenes and the cast are the best”.

From my time with the young actresses, it was clear that they have a bright future ahead. Both girls are brimming with talent and were so lovely to chat to. With Wicked as their starting point, the world can expect even more magic from Karis and Hattie.