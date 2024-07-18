The UK’s Best Live Venues: The Loft, Southampton

Kicking off nice and local.. literally. I left the University of Southampton’s Mayflower Halls as a silly little fresher and arrived at The Loft less than five minutes later. I was there to see rising pop-punk star NOAHFINNCE, whom I had never heard of before that afternoon but knew of his support act and thought it was the perfect opportunity to catch a show in Southampton with some music I may at least recognise.

I went there and quickly realised truly how small it was, you could get from the bar to the stage in probably less than 20 steps, and the merch stands to the door in less than 30.

It made for a lovely atmosphere and meant everyone could see no matter what. It was my first experience of a mosh pit, and lord did I NOT participate, because the room is such a perfect size for a small venue, it meant everyone had the chance to be involved unless you just stuck to standing at the bar! It was a lovely show all in all, and a great venue in an excellent collection of Southampton’s live scene.