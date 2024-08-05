Songs Seldom Played Live: The Vamps – Half Way There (2015)

Six original songs in the entire Vamps discography have only ever been played live once in the 10 years The Vamps have been writing and touring with their music. The last of these to make its live debut did so in a way I will never forget.

I walked around the corner of the South Kensington campus of Imperial College London and saw streams and streams of teens in their early twenties in merch, feather boas, and glitter, the ‘Ten Year Anniversary Celebration of The Vamps’ at the Royal Albert Hall was finally here. I found my friends and discussed what surprises might await us that night. Discussing the very topic of this article, what songs do The Vamps never play that just have to be played tonight?

A few hours later, Bradley Will Simpson is standing precariously on the railing of one of the seated sections giving a little speech about the band, and all of a sudden we hear the open chords and the “Oh-oh-oh” of ‘Half Way There’. I don’t think anyone has even heard the rest of that speech, but everyone just went absolutely feral.

There’s just something about this song that gets a crowd going, not just because it’s never been played before. It’s an absolute belter, the hook is so catchy, and honestly gives the whole crowd this renewed energy and excitement. I still look back through tweets about fans watching from home and going mental, and truly the atmosphere that night was unlike any other.

Herein formerly begins the petition for The Vamps to have an underrated songs tour, please and thank you!