Grease the Musical at the Mayflower Theatre!

The Mayflower Theatre pulled out all the stops last night, launching us straight into the world of Grease with enough nostalgia, energy, and slicked-back hair to make even the coolest T-Bird blush. But this wasn’t just any night at Rydell High—the stage version added new twists, fresh tunes, and a few surprises that even hardcore fans of the movie didn’t see coming!

The Cast & Performances

Danny and Sandy made for a charming pair, but this production brought its own flavour. The character of Sonny stole the show more than once with his over-the-top antics, becoming an instant crowd favourite— a proper Class

Clown. The exaggerated American accents, however, took some getting used to. Let’s just say they landed somewhere between “New York movie mobster” and “1950s radio show”. The story is set in the 1950’s but more of a natural American accent would’ve kept my attention on the story more.

Rizzo had her shining moment in “There Are Worse Things I Could Do”, and the audience felt every ounce of her fierce attitude and vulnerability. But when it came to Sandy’s iconic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” I couldn’t help but feel it lacked some oomph. She had a light, bright tone that, while distinctive, didn’t quite capture the full, throaty warmth one might expect for such a heartfelt ballad. I wanted to feel that release of emotion as if I were up there on stage and could belt out a note.

New Songs & Familiar Hits

It was a pleasant surprise to hear some fresh songs woven into the performance, reminding us that the stage version of Grease came before the film. As the second act picked up pace, we were all buzzing with excitement, especially as it became clear that the stage show had it’s own sequence. But the real treat? The medley at the end, where the entire cast came together for a singalong of all the best hits. It brought the whole theater to its feet, clapping, singing, and savouring every last note.

Final Thoughts

This stage adaptation brings a different rhythm and sequence from the film that might surprise fans, but the energy and humour make it all the more entertaining. By the end, we were all singing “We Go Together,” maybe a little off-key but fully caught up in the moment.

If you’re after a night that’s as fun as a hand-jive and as familiar as a favourite record, Grease at The Mayflower has you covered—don’t miss your chance to join the T-Birds and Pink Ladies for a toe-tapping, heart-thumping ride!