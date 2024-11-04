Nostalgic News: Don’t Worry Darling turns 2!

It’s been just over two years since the initial release. Let’s review…

After embarking upon the, quite frankly perplexing, psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, I was left with a plethora of questions about the rushed plot and its overall sentiments.

Considering the film centres itself around the idea of looking beyond what is presented to you and challenging authority concerning a patriarchal society, the film ironically bypassed its original underlying premise, with an incomplete storyline that left me wanting more for all the wrong reasons.

PLOT

Let’s be honest here, if the unelicited pop drama surrounding the film was a marketing ploy, I would say the film did a fairly good job in getting others to shout loudly about it, irrespective of whether those calls to action were negative or positive. Personally, that is how I first discovered the movie existed, and that is ultimately why I decided to give it a shot.

With preconceived notions about how awkward the acting would be – thanks to enough on-set drama to last a lifetime – and memes circulating about the state of Harry Styles’ acting, I went into the ordeal expecting to be let down.

However what followed, for the most part, was a highly unique and well-thought-out production, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles putting on an enticing performance, as the leading figures of the production. I felt that Olivia Wilde’s direction was particularly spellbound, contributing to the film’s illusion in ways that I feel anyone else directing could not have possibly imagined.

Was Harry Styles matched in his acting ability when compared to the likes of Chris Pine? Of course not. However, the bottom line is that his performance was not nearly as bad as social media had portrayed it to be. In fact, was he not a world-renowned pop star, I would not have even considered questioning his acting. The harsh reality is, however, that Harry Styles is, first and foremost, a world-renowned pop star, and as such will unfortunately always impact on any role he plays. From the media outlets that cause a frenzy to the way he is viewed within the movie itself, it is near-impossible to forget his status and truly lose yourself in the escapist allure of the cinema, irrespective of how well he can or cannot act.

Overall, I did enjoy Don’t Worry Darling, and found myself contemplating seeing it again at one point. I did, however, leave the film feeling rather trippy, thanks to an ending that is much to be desired. Just as I felt the plot was bringing something of substance, it quickly reached its crescendo, fading to the closing credits before I had had the time to truly process what I had just witnessed.

I almost wish it would have carried on for half an hour longer to smooth out any discrepancies I was left with. I feel had this happened, the film would have perhaps even become a cult classic, with its uniquely curious storyline, and actors that were more than capable of propelling the film further than its ultimate result. Instead, I am ultimately left disappointed by what could have been.

If nothing else is taken from the film, it serves as an important reminder to not let social media define how you choose to judge something or someone, before you experience it for yourself. Had the film ended differently, I would perhaps have taken away a message a lot more profound, but that is – indeed – now entirely dependent on the audience, and their ability to read things implicitly.

If you haven’t yet seen it, watch the trailer here: