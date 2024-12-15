Dylan John Thomas at the 1865!

Having released his debut studio record this year, Dylan John Thomas is going back round the UK this winter, his second tour in the space of a year, to promote it. He stopped by the 1865 on Tuesday, December 10th.

Take notes budding rockstars, this is how you put on a show. A total no-nonsense performance from one of the great singer-songwriters of our generation.

There is no mistaking what Thomas came here to do. On and off stage within the space of an hour, smashing through a set which would take most contemporary artists 2 and a half hours with enough time spare to touch the sides as well, the 1865 came alive with energy at just the sight of the man. Opening with smash hit ‘Jenna’, Thomas leapt straight into it with no greeting, his face remaining straight as the crowd lights up and begins to open into pockets of teenage boys anticipating a moshpit for the chorus. Maybe he was enjoying it deep down. He certainly wasn’t showing it. It’s almost as if Thomas is now accustomed to the crowds he pulls, full of soul and vibrance and refusing to surrender until his last foot leaves the stage. Even then, however, the crowd didn’t stop, because on came Madness hit one step beyond over the PA, and more dancing ensued.

Rattling through almost his entire discography, Thomas left no song spare, even throwing in a cover of ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’ halfway through just to keep the crowd on their toes. The only time he settles is when he takes to the piano for the more subdued ballad ‘What I Need’. For this tune, Thomas reverted back to performing it the way it was written, claiming that it just didn’t sound as good as a full band. He was certainly right- the piano-driven live performance is the perfect fit for the ever-growing anthemic chorus that that song pulls.

Thomas gave an airing to the very depths of his catalogue, including EP tracks such as ‘Wake Up Ma’ and early singles ‘Nobody Else’ and ‘Problems’. Each song, new or old, was treated to mass singalongs from the entire crowd. ‘Fever’ closed out the night, probably his most engaging anthem. A whirlwind tour through the minimal catalogue Thomas currently has. You can’t help but think that, as he keeps churning it out at 100mph, he’s just going to keep getting bigger and bigger, pulling the crowds his music is deserving of. An All-star, no-nonsense performance in Southampton.