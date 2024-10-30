Upcoming releases! We Live in Time

From John Crowley, the director who brought us Brooklyn and Boy A comes a moving romance starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. The plot has been, somewhat annoyingly, kept under extremely tight wraps with very little being known about the proceedings. We have learnt that Pugh is set to play Chef Almut and Garfield will be Tobias, a recent divorcee. The film is set to chart their meeting, romance and eventually some sort of ‘difficult truth’ (as letterboxd put it!). The first few stills that have been released depict the pair in London’s Brockwell Park as well as some sort of farmers market. We only have a few confirmed cast members and plot points and yet it seems to be one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films, and with a pairing like that who is surprised? The two showed a crazy amount of onscreen chemistry whilst presenting awards together which has only fuelled the craze behind this film, although Pugh claims the Academy had no knowledge of the film before partnering them up. It is chockablock full of legendary names in British cinema including Benedict Cumberbatch as an executive producer so film fanatics have high hopes, and I for one cannot wait to see this film in cinemas!

Watch the Trailer for We Live in Time, here: