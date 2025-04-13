Nostalgic News: Chappell Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club’ turns 5!

‘A deeper, modern “girls just wanna have fun”.’ – Chappell Roan fan, Source: YouTube comments.

Pink Pony Club is a song that unites everyone in the club, it’s a song that everyone screams the lyrics of and relates to in different ways.

It’s a song that is so versatile: it’s a pop club hit, it’s a ballad, a country song and yet, it is also an ode to the 80’s. Behind every lyric of ‘Pink Pony Club’, there’s emotion encapsulated within it. It’s a song about accepting who you are and it’s about finding your own identity in the world, and that’s something everyone relates to.

On YouTube, the official music video for ‘Pink Pony Club’ has been viewed 56 million times since its upload 5 years ago and over 18,000 people have commented about how much this song means to them and how they relate to it regardless of their age and sexuality. For some, ‘Pink Pony Club’ encourages them to let loose and dance like nobody’s watching, but for some, it holds a deeper meaning. It’s recognition of who they are and, ‘Pink Pony Club’ makes them feel seen and heard, which is a beautiful thing.

Chappell Roan re-released this song in 2023 as part of her ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ album, in which she encapsulates her upbringing in Tennessee but also her journey to finding herself and welcoming who she is becoming as an artist and as a person. I feel this is why her music is so versatile and doesn’t just fit in with one particular genre as she’s growing and exploring new things. I personally found Chappell Roan’s music in 2023 after the release of this album and have been a big fan since then. I love the country genre undertones and the spirit of her music, as it releases a healthy dose of dopamine and confidence.

The song has impacted many local fans, which resulted in Jesters (Southampton) nightclub creating a ‘Pink Pony Club’ themed club night. Many fans came dressed up in Chappell Roan-esque attire, and music from many female artists similar to Chappell was also played throughout the night. After the success of the first Pink Pony Club night, Jesters are bringing it back on Tuesday 29th April!

Check out the music video to ‘Pink Pony Club’ music video here, via YouTube: