Songwriter Spotlight: Ross Golan

I don’t think there’s any other way to put it: Evanston, Illinois’ Ross Golan is a songwriting god. He has worked unbelievably hard for over ten years on songs that have been in and around our consciousness, without even knowing they’re his. Ross is truly one of the few in the modern industry who worked silently and efficiently with little in return, paving the way for songwriters now to be able to thrive and succeed, creating some of the best work of several artists’ careers including The Vamps’ ‘Wake Up’ and The Chicks’ ‘March March’.

Starting in the early 2010’s while working with the likes of Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber, he’s written in genres from pop to country, R&B to musical theatre, coming up with interesting music each and every time. I first came across him in a few collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter during her 2018 ‘Singular’ era, but truly came to appreciate his breadth and depth when he worked with my other favourites, New Hope Club.

Whilst both are pop artists, the stuff Ross brought out of both those artists was so diverse and interesting, and allowed them to step into new territories, showing how versatile he is as a songwriter who moulds to the artist, not the other way round.