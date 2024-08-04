Songs to Transport You on Holiday: Whigfield – Saturday Night (1992)

As soon as Whigfield, aka Sannie Charlotte Carlson, belts out the iconic “da ba da dan dee dee dee da nee na na na“ and the beat drops, a smile hits my face and I’m transported back to holidays abroad with my family as a child. Let me paint the picture… It’s a weekday evening – you don’t know which one because you’re on holiday and normal time doesn’t exist. You’ve just spent a lush day by the pool making friends and playing with the inflatables that previous holidaymakers have left behind. As you’re getting ready for the evening entertainment and impending fizzy drinks ahoy you notice that the once faint red patches on your skin are now definitely sunburn but guess what?

You aren’t perturbed because in 20 mins you’ll be on that dancefloor, waving your arms around and jumping to the ultimate summer anthem ‘Saturday Night’ by Whigfield, released in 1995. Swarms of adults and children rush to the dance floor and unite for 3 minutes of silliness and an epic dance routine! You know the dance. Hula waves to the right then left, touch your elbow and draw circles at the ceiling. Roll your fists in circular motions forward and back, paralleling with a forward and back step. Tap and hold each hip, step back, jump forward and swivel.

Before you know it, it’s been another ace evening at the club and the “da ba da dan dee dee dee da nee na na na” is on a loop in your head. Walking back to the hotel room, buzzing off lemonade, you smile at your sibling as they echo Saturday, Saturday night.