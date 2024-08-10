Songs to Transport You on Holiday: Thirsty Merc – In the Summertime (2005)

Ever heard of Australian rockers Thirsty Merc? Unless you’re Australian, most likely not! While the Sydney rockers achieved five Top 40 singles in their home country between 2003 and 2010, their international success has been limited. However, this song is not one of those five, yet it has become arguably their biggest song since its use as the theme tune from Network 10’s documentary/reality series Bondi Rescue.

Taken from the band’s 2004 self-titled debut album, its combination of breezy riffs as well as its laidback, escapist lyrics and vocal delivery means it deserves a prime spot on your summer playlist this year. Lyrically, ‘In the Summertime’ song sees frontman Rai Thistlethwayte recounting the delights of summer-living, with the “sweet times” and “hot nights” receving a particular focus. With most UK summers seeing very little good weather to have many “sweet times”, to me the song is certainly more representative of traveling away somewhere during the season. It also reflects a desire of living your best life and escaping from the stresses of everyday during the season, with “nobody breathing down my neck now”.

In terms of its rock musicality, it’s hardly changing the landscape and would fit perfectly in a playlist with easy-going classics like Train’s ‘She’s On Fire’, Dave Matthews Band’s ‘Crash into Me’ or the Eagles’ ‘Take It Easy’. Yet it captures a similar breezy vibe to a tee, complete with a sense of optimism that seems to be missing from UK culture more often than not.

Although Thistlethwayte’s lamenting of June approaching (marking the start of the Australian winter) stands out oddly from a solely UK-perspective, that only adds to its sense of international, perfect-for-holiday flair. After all, you’ve got to be willing to adapt while traveling away somewhere!