Welly: From Suburbia to Seaside Tours—The Band Turning Mundanity into Magic

Interview by Khairah Boukhatem, Written by Rosie Spurrier

If there’s one band redefining the charm of British suburbia, it’s Welly. Born from the frustrations of lockdown and a desire to escape the ordinary, this Southampton-grown group has quickly become a standout on the UK indie scene. Combining Britpop nostalgia with mundane yet relatable lyrics, Welly brings an authentic voice to modern music. We sat down with the band to discuss their journey, sound, and what’s next for this rising act.

The Origin Story

Welly’s formation was, in their words, “very organic.” After years of drumming in a band in Southampton, the frontman moved to Brighton, picked up a guitar, and took on vocal duties despite jokingly admitting, “I can’t really sing.” Slowly, old bandmates and new connections from university came together to form the current lineup. “Lockdown really made me think, ‘The moment this is over, I’m going to go do something,’” Welly reflects. Meeting bassist Matt on the first day of university and connecting with guitarist Hannah at a local pub sealed the deal. Their name? A nod to the nickname his parents had for him growing up.

Tour Tales and Pub Fails

Touring is an essential part of Welly’s story, offering both high points and hilarious lows. When asked about their most memorable gig, Welly recalled a Christmas Eve show at a pub where the audience consisted of “two men and a dog.” The dog, amusingly, barked louder than the band. Despite such setbacks, they’re thriving now, having just wrapped up the Southern and Northern legs of their headline UK tour.

Their next dream? A tour of seaside towns in April. “It’s going to be horrible and rainy, but it’s going to be fun,” Welly says, embodying their characteristic mix of humour and ambition.

A Songwriting Spark

Welly’s songwriting process is a deeply personal endeavour. “I write all of it,” He says, describing a method that involves tinkering with instruments until inspiration strikes, followed by months of reflection before finalizing a track. The result? Songs that feel both relatable and fresh, steeped in suburban life.

One upcoming track, ‘Big in the Suburbs’, is particularly close to their heart. “It’s got a lot of angst in it, a lot of pissy teenage angst,” Welly laughs. “The whole album is about suburbia, middle England, and realizing that everywhere in this country is kind of the same.”

Southampton Roots

Though Welly now resides in Brighton, his love for Southampton remains strong. They credit the city’s supportive gig scene, abundant venues, and vibrant community for shaping their early days. “Southampton is just really friendly and fun,” they say, contrasting it with the clicky atmosphere of larger cities like London.

The local influence extends to their sound. Inspired by Pulp’s ‘Common People’, Welly’s lyrics elevate the mundane to something profound. “When I realized music didn’t have to be about falling in love or partying, it clicked for me,” Welly shares. That ethos—finding beauty in the every day—permeates their work.

Looking Ahead

With their debut album, Big In The Suburbs, out on March 21st and plans for more singles, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Welly. Beyond music, they dream of collaborating with artists like Nico B and even envision a village hall tour someday—a nod to their love for quirky, grassroots experiences.

As Welly continues to rise, their authenticity and humour keep them grounded. Whether it’s playing to packed rooms or reminiscing about barking dogs at empty pubs, this band reminds us that the best music often comes from embracing the ordinary. Southampton, it seems, has birthed another gem.

So, next time you’re at Giddy Bridge or browsing record shops downtown, keep an ear out—you just might hear the next Welly anthem echoing through the city.

Pre-order Big in the Suburbs here Out March 21st! Welly are headlining the Dork Hype List Tour this February…