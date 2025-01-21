Miles Kane – ‘Blame It On The Summertime’ single review: A fun, feel-good summer anthem

70 % 70 Catchy A fun, feel-good summer anthem, let down slightly by it's autumn release 7

Miles Kane is perhaps best known for his work in The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Alex Turner, but he is a credible solo artist in his own right; indeed, he has a real knack of creating the kind of songs that have an incredibly catchy chorus and just scream festival season, and ‘Blame It On The Summertime’ is no exception to this.

In an interview, Kane described this as being “quite a deep song, really”, depicting a relationship that has become stuck and toxic, from which the only relief comes from the magic of the summertime. It’s a wonderful sentiment, but whether it actually translates into the lyrics is another thing. Listening to it for the first time, it felt more like a carefree, feel-good anthem for dismissing your troubles in favour of having a good time; whilst of course there may be a personal meaning behind it, the overall message seems more generic than heartfelt.

One thing it definitely is, however, is catchy. The first verse I was unsure of, but he really comes into his own after the chorus comes in – it’s one of those songs that you just seem to absorb and can sing along to quite confidently after just the second time hearing it. This makes it absolutely perfect for festivals, and it’s easy to imagine it having a reaction on par with his bigger hits like ‘Come Closer’ and ‘Don’t Forget Who You Are’. Obviously, sometimes it’s just not possible, but it does seem such a shame that this wasn’t released earlier in the summer so that it could have gained a bit more momentum in this way.

It does feel slightly strange that a song all about how wonderful the summer can be is being released at the very end of it, but it’s still a fun song nonetheless.

‘Blame It On The Summertime’ is out now via Miles Kane. You can watch the music video below.