TV Gone Too Soon… The Society (2019)

This 2019 Netflix drama was unfortunately cancelled as a result of the pandemic increasing production costs, along with ‘I Am Not Okay With This’, which left many fans devastated after the cliffhanger ending. Much of the cast has found success after the cancellation but this hasn’t satiated fans. A Lord of the Flies-esque take on American suburbia, “The Society“ followed a group of teenagers in Connecticut after all the adults around them disappear without explanation and they are left to fend for themselves.

The show broadcasts this thrilling storyline amongst the more ordinary such as unexpected pregnancies and health conditions. The worst part about this cancellation was that the show had already been renewed and was expected to be picked up in the autumn of 202o with showrunners having many ideas for the continuation including a focus on the (almost) space travelling dog. The show had thrilling plotlines, political undercurrents, and discussions of power, relationships and class and was a fantastic addition to the teen television arena which is often populated by low-reaching dramas. ‘The Society’ spoke to the teenager in me who was yearning for more dystopic fiction after the popularity of franchises such as ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Divergent’ and it deftly incorporated all of those sought-after characteristics of a programme aimed at teenagers by exploring so many relevant issues within such a thrilling plot without trivialising them at all. This is all to say that it’s not too late to renew “The Society”, Netflix! The fans are clamouring for it.