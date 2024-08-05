TV Gone Too Soon… Julie and the Phantoms (2020)

‘Julie and the Phantoms‘ graced our screens on 12th September 2020 on Netflix, bringing us the story of Julie Molina (Madison Reyes), a teenager struggling to make music following the death of her mother. Whilst in her mother’s garage she stumbles across Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Reggie (Jeremy Shada), and Alex (Owen Patrick Joyner), ghosts from the band Sunset Curve, and through forming friendships with them she can reconnect with music and grieve her mother.

The show is a wonderful balance of music, comedy, and drama, that elevates a core message of growth, with characters that learn with us to communicate and forgive, using music as a tool to do so. Kenny Ortega, the visionary behind ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Descendants’, directed this series with a beautiful sensitivity and creativity that has fuelled fan and critical love for the show. Of course, the cast is another reason to adore the show, with each person shining individually yet still able to create beautiful dynamics and synergy when brought together.

Following its release, ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ went on to win 3 Daytime Emmy awards, an MTV award and along with multiple other nominations, so it is baffling to fans that Netflix cancelled the show after one season, especially given its outstanding critical success. The good news is that even to this day the passion of the fans remains, with petitions and social media campaigns still advocating for the continuation of this beloved show, a clear display of the impact the show had on its audience.