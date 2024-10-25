The Haunting of Streaming: Best Horror Series to Binge This Halloween

Spooky season is upon us. It is that time of year when we can shamelessly consume buckets of candy, cosplay our most beloved characters, or my personal favourite: binge-watch films and TV shows that make your skin crawl or your mind rapidly spiral. I am not the biggest gore fan in the world, but I can really appreciate a well-written psychological horror that makes for a killer watch (pun absolutely intended). For those looking to partake in the festivities along with me, I’ve put together a list of my top horror series to get you in the spooky spirit.

My first and top pick is without a doubt The Haunting of Hill House, a Netflix original miniseries adapted from the namesake novel by Shirley Jackson. When I first watched this show, I was completely entranced in the beauty and tragedy of the writing, along with the stunning cinematography, as the viewer is drawn into this extratemporal world of the supernatural. This show will leave you feeling terrified and mesmerised all in one go. I will note that there is another miniseries which is sort of like a sequel to this, but nothing can beat Hill House.

Next, I am going to recommend possibly the most culturally impactful TV horror series of our time: American Horror Story, the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy. But I am not going to recommend every season, as some of them were flops (sorry Freakshow). The best season of this show for me is Murder House. Now for those of you that are AHS fanatics, I know this seems like the most cliché choice, but I stand by this choice wholeheartedly. Tate Langdon is one of the most iconic TV characters, and whether you love him or hate him, it is safe to say he ruled the 2014 Tumblr era for most of us out there. American Horror Story is self-aware and radical, reviving a very campy approach to horror but sprinkling in modern nuances.

And last but certainly not least, we have The Twilight Zone: the 1959 horror/sci-fi series that served as the foundation for all anthologies succeeding it (AHS, Black Mirror). This show is a black-and-white classic. From the narrator’s iconic transatlantic cadence to the unfathomable storylines, The Twilight Zone is a psychological game with a twist ending packed into every single 25 minute episode. This will end up feeling like more of a comfort show than a true scare, but the mystique and thrill will get your blood pumping.

One honourable mention I would like to add would be Netflix’s original series Wednesday; sure, it’s a bit cringey at times but it is a really fun watch, especially if you’re like me and love the Addams Family universe.

I hope this list keeps you busy with fear, and leaves you with an appetite for mystery during this time of year. Happy Spooktober!