The UK’s Best Live Venues: The Lafayette, London

My first ever under-1000-person show, and perhaps my all-time favourite! Back to New Hope Club for this one, but this time a year earlier at their acoustic tour, launching their brand new start ahead of double release ‘Getting Better’ and ‘Girl Who Does Both’. I have most definitely recounted the ABC-s incident on The Edge before, but if you haven’t read that one, we sang the entire alphabet with the band… for absolutely no reason!

Honestly, one of the biggest reasons I feel that small venues just are excellent for vibes is that you get a sense of an artist’s personality. They know it as smaller crowds, so they’re less nervous about mistakes and are more open to trying new things, NHC whacked out an awesome cover they’d been practicing in the car for us, and it was fantastic!

I just love the more friendly environment of a small concert, and The Lafayette is such a beautiful venue to do that in. Lots of artists play there – I highly recommend it if you can get tickets!