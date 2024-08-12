Songs Seldom Played Live: Ariana Grande – Just a Little Bit of Your Heart (2014)

A heart-wrenching pour-your-heart-out kind of song that would be devastating to hear live but essential in releasing built-up feelings of heartbreak. Ariana Grande‘s 2014 album track ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’, co-writen by Harry Styles, is from her second album ‘My Everything’. The lyrics explore loving someone who will most definitely never love you back. If you’re lucky to have never experienced this, think Kate Winslet at the start of ‘The Holiday’.

The point of view is singing to the one you love. It’s never explicitly stated but as I listen I imagine the person in question can’t hear you, like a cheesy music video but without the cheese. The particular lyric that always gets me is “I know I’m not your only. But at least I’m one. I heard a little love is better than none”. This leads into the chorus “Just a little bit of your heart”. Essentially they’re saying, if I can’t have your whole heart, then please can I have a piece – which is as beautiful as it is heartbreaking.

Although the lyrics cover emotional topics, the melody is calm and slow, making it lovely to sing. Both Ariana and Harry perform this song in their own unique way. Where Ariana brings a soft melody to the piece Harry adds his signature folk sound. It would be incredible to one day hear a collaboration of these two artists perform this song. Perhaps some manifesting would move things on their way!