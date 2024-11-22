V for Vendetta was released 18 years ago…

Based on the British Graphic novel written by Alan Moore (the same man behind The League of Extraordinary Gentleman), the film adaptation was headed by the Wachowski Sisters (the same duo who directed the Matrix trilogy). Telling the story of V and Evey, the film depicts a Nineteen-Eighty-Four-inspired nation caught in the hands of a powerful dictator who seeks to suppress freedom and individuality. In a world that sees homosexuality, religion (other than Christianity), and anything comprised as ‘the other’ as an act against the government; V decides to overthrow those in power on November 5th, drawing inspiration from the Gun Powder Plot of Guy Fawkes as he seeks to undo those who did him wrong. It’s a film filled with social and political critique, smartly written in its exploration of a dystopian future that’s not all that different from the world around us. It’s filled with violent action sequences, smart dialogue, and a narrative stuffed to the brim with symbolism that makes V for Vendetta cement itself as not only one of the greatest graphic novel adaptations of all time but of always being my favourite film as well. Nothing comes close to the perfect balance of critique against entertainment than V for Vendetta does.

Watch the trailer for V for Vendetta here, Via YouTube: