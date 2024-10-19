Songwriter Spotlight Roundup: Ross Golan, Tom Mann & Ines Dunn

A huge part of the underrated scene of the music industry is truly the songwriters and lyricists who make songs what they are. In the age of instant music on TikTok, there’s something to be said about these songwriters who seem to be working harder than ever to churn out chart-topping songs in a dark studio, often with very little recognition or financial compensation. I’m going to highlight my favourites here, that I feel really don’t get their due diligence – but there are hundreds out there that equally deserve the spotlight! I’ll also list a couple of recommendations to check out, some you may have heard… others, maybe not.

3. Ross Golan

I don’t think there’s any other way to put it: Ross Golan is a songwriting god. He has worked unbelievably hard for over ten years on songs that have been in and around our consciousness, without even knowing they’re his. Golan is truly one of the few in the modern industry who worked silently and efficiently with little in return, paving the way for songwriters now to be able to thrive and succeed. He’s written in genres from pop to country, R&B to musical theatre, coming up with interesting music each and every time. I first came across him in a few collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter during her 2018 Singular Era but truly came to appreciate his breadth and depth when he worked with my other favourites, New Hope Club. Whilst both are pop artists, the stuff Golan brought out of both those artists was so diverse and interesting, and allowed them to step into new territories, showing how versatile he is as a songwriter who moulds to the artist, not the other way around.

‘Trouble in Paradise’ by New Hope Club, Official Video via YouTube:

2. Tom Mann

Local Southampton lad Tom Mann started his career on the X Factor, auditioning for the second year in a row in 2014 with an original song. He was put together with seven others in the series to form the band Stereo Kicks. In April 2015 he co-authored the band’s first and only single ‘Love Me So‘ shortly before the group disbanded in July. From there, Mann began establishing himself as a songwriter and has worked with top artists across the world on songs we’ve heard all over the radio. Some of Mann’s most notable clients are the likes of James TW, Tom Grennan and Lewis Capaldi. Through former bandmate Reece Bibby, Mann also co-writes with Bibby’s new band New Hope Club and their friends The Vamps, whom they worked closely with on their fifth album Cherry Blossom. Mann’s impact on the industry has been clear and continues to grow, and highlights how a career started on a show like The X Factor can snowball so quickly and change into something incredible.

Honourable Mention: Amy Allen

Like Golan, Amy Allen is one of the rising names in the songwriting industry, also breaking into the recording industry with some releases over the last few years. She’s written for pop princesses like FLETCHER, Lizzo, Tate McRae and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as contributing to several Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes songs. She’s been a pioneer in getting more recognition for the work of songwriters and truly deserves her due diligence – she was even nominated for a Grammy in 2023 for Best Songwriter (Non-Classical). Without her, we wouldn’t have Matilda by Harry Styles, and quite frankly that song shaped me – so, thank you, Amy!

1. Ines Dunn

Dunn has made a name for herself in recent years by writing for some of the most up-and-coming British female artists, who are slowly becoming household names. With credits on songs with Mimi Webb and Griff, Dunn turned her attention to Maisie Peters, whom she became fast friends with and now has a large section of songs on Peters’ latest album, The Good Witch, penned by her. Alongside Maisie, she’s worked with rising pop starlet Cate whom she also has several credits. Dunn has captured the attention of many fans who have all these artists in heavy rotation and seem to be taking the British music industry by storm. Ines Dunn may not be a household name herself yet but is well on the way to becoming one of the greats of our generation.

Just writing and researching this article, there were so many others I wanted to talk about, but truly it would fill up this whole magazine – so I’ll hit pause here, but please – look through your favourite playlists, find the credits and take a moment to appreciate the people who worked on it, whether they wrote it themselves, or worked with others; the success of the music industry takes a village, and we should recognise the talent of everyone involved.

‘House On Fire’ by Mimi Webb, Official Video via YouTube: